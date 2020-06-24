Grigor Dimitrov has hurt the reputation of Novak Djokovic's family, claims Srjdan

Novak Djokovic's father believes Grigor Dimitrov is the man responsible for the whole COVID-19 ruckus at the Adria Tour.

The Bulgarian has been rumored to have carried the virus from US before he attended various public events in Zadar.

Novak Djokovic (L) with his father Srdjan

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, which they announced via a carefully written statement. Since then, the Serb has been facing the music all over the tennis world for organizing a tournament with no safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour was meant to bring about solidarity and compassion among all Balkan countries, but has now soured the Serb's credibility in Croatia. However, his father Srdjan Djokovic is intent on putting the blame for the disaster on everyone but his own family.

Speaking to B92, Srdjan didn't mince his words while naming World No. 19 Grigor Dimitrov as the primary reason for spread of the virus at the Adria Tour.

Dimitrov came sick from who knows where: Novak Djokovic's father

Grigor Dimitrov has attracted criticism for his failure to get tested in time

The string of coronavirus cases at Zadar began with Grigor Dimitrov, who tested positive on Sunday. It has been reported since that the Bulgarian had felt a fever a couple of days before getting tested, but continued playing in the tournament.

Dimitrov participated at a Kids' Day event ahead of the second leg of the Adria Tour in Zadar, which was attended by dozens of children. The Bulgarian was also part of a night-out with Novak Djokovic & Co, showing plenty of carelessness as he danced half-naked with his fellow players and scores of party-goers.

Remarking on the turmoil in Zadar, Novak Djokovic's father questioned, "Why did it all happen? It happened because the man (Dimitrov) came sick from who knows where. He did not get tested here, and he was tested elsewhere."

It is believed that Grigor Dimitrov might have been the primary carrier of COVID-19 in Zadar, given that he had recently flown in from USA. The Bulgarian did not get tested in Zadar straight away, but got tested in Monaco after flying back home in his private jet.

Whether Dimitrov's behavior was irresponsible or immoral is still up for debate, but not in Srdjan's mind; Djokovic Sr. holds the Bulgarian the main culprit behind the COVID-19 outbreak at the Adria Tour.

"I don't think it's right," Srdjan Djokovic said of Dimitrov.

The blemish on Novak Djokovic's name is because of Dimitrov: Srdjan

There is no love lost for Novak Djokovic in the tennis community right now

Ever since Novak Djokovic and his wife tested positive for the virus, public sentiment towards the Serb has been mostly negative. But according to Novak Djokovic, his intentions were 'pure' and 'sincere' - and it is hard to argue against that given that the proceeds of the tournament went to charity.

Disappointed at how his son's well-meaning plans had come apart, Srdjan Djokovic continued his extraordinary tirade against Dimitrov.

"Grigor Dimitrov has inflicted great damage to Serbia, Croatia, and to the Djokovic family," Srdjan Djokovic said.

After adding that Serbia-Croatia relations were soured by Dimitrov's negligence, Novak Djokovic's father finally mustered a few words of encouragement towards the end.

"No one is well, not even him (Dimitrov). But what to do, the situation is as it is. We have to come out stronger from this, and understand that this will pass. We have to protect ourselves in some way." Srdjan Djokovic said.