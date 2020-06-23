Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena test positive for coronavirus, children safe

Novak Djokovic has become the latest tennis player to positive for coronavirus, after getting tested in Belgrade.

The Serb's ill-advised Adria Tour has become a hotspot for new infections, as the positive cases keep mounting.

Recent developments in Zadar and Belgrade have sent the tennis world into a tailspin, and it is unclear what's going to come next. Novak Djokovic, the world's top-ranked tennis player, has tested positive for coronavirus, making him the biggest sports personality yet to have contracted the virus.

Novak Djokovic's exhibition Adria Tennis Tour had concluded its Belgrade leg last weekend, and was into the final stages of its Zadar leg in Croatia. However, as fate would have it, massive ripples were about to be unleashed on this charitable cause by Novak Djokovic

A couple of days back, World No. 19 Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus. Soon after Dimitrov's announcement, Novak Djokovic & Co were forced to call off the whole tournament.

Novak Djokovic had earlier refused to get tested

There were even more complications around how events transpired in Croatia, as Novak Djokovic refused to be tested before he flew back to Belgrade. The Serb believed that since he wasn't showing any symptoms then, he didn't need to take the test.

Many believe that refusal by Novak Djokovic may have put the health of several people in Croatia in danger.

In his official statement, Novak Djokovic said, 'The moment we arrive in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result was positive, and so was Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative."

Novak Djokovic has received criticism from all over the world

While many have criticized Novak Djokovic for holding the tournament in such difficult times, the Serb was quick to point out the sincerity behind his project.

"Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to united and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region." Novak Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic also tried to defend his tour by emphasizing how it had been designed to help both the established and up-and-coming players to gain some match practice before the professional tour resumed.

Novak Djokovic became a villain of his own circumstances

Earlier, local reports had surfaced in Croatia that exposed Novak Djokovic's tournament for having subpar arrangements regarding the safety of the attendees. As quoted by a Croatian source,

"In stadiums, no one controlled the keeping of a distance of one or two chairs, and on Saturday some sectors could be entered even without a ticket, which means that information on capacity limitation was also without coverage. There were no disinfectants at the entrances to the stadium, and the players did not wear masks in press conferences at most occasions, later taking photos and hugging."

Novak Djokovic watches on play at Adria Tour with Grigor Dimitrov and Sascha Zverev

Novak Djokovic and the tournament director Djordje Djokovic meant well with the idea behind the whole exercise. But the terrible execution and timing of their event amidst a global health crisis has undone all the good that was intended.

"It was born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need. We had organized the tournament at the moment when the virus had weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been me,." Novak Djokovic said, having got the green light for his event from the Serbian government.

In a conclusive note of apology, Novak Djokovic added, "I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health and that everyone will be fine."

Novak Djokovic is now expected to maintain a self-isolation for the next 14 days, and to take another test for the virus in the next five days.