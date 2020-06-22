×
Reports: Novak Djokovic refuses to get tested for COVID-19 due to lack of symptoms

  • Novak Djokovic reportedly believes it is not necessary to get tested because he is not showing any symptoms.
  • Djokovic first plans to contact the epidemiologist and his doctor in Belgrade before taking the test.
Novak Djokovic has reportedly refused to get tested for COVID-19
Bulgarian tennis ace Grigor Dimitrov's announcement on Sunday about testing positive for coronavirus has sent shock waves through the tennis world. But if reports from Serbia are to be believed, things are about to get worse as Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has refused to get tested for the virus - citing lack of symptoms.

In the aftermath of the Bulgarian's announcement, Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour - where Dimitrov had been playing for consecutive weekends leading up to his positive test - was forced to call off the final of its Zadar leg. The final leg in Bosnia's Banja Luka has now come under serious doubt as well.

Grigor Dimitrov had advised - through an Instagram post - all players and staff who were in contact with him to immediately get themselves tested. The Adria Tour, in its official announcement of cancellation of the Zadar leg final, had also assured that all players and staff, including organizers, have been directed to immediately get tested in their hotel rooms and take the necessary precautions.

Grigor Dimitrov announced on Sunday that he tested positive for the coronavirus
However, if reports from Belgrade-based daily tabloid 'Kurir' are to be believed, Novak Djokovic refused to get tested in Croatia as he believes it is not necessary. The Serbian daily say they were informed by Djokovic's team that neither the 17-time Grand Slam champion insisted nor anyone in his entourage is feeling any symptoms.

The tennis legend has instead decided to wait till he gets back to Serbia, where he will consult the epidemiologist and his doctor and subsequently follow the procedure according to their recommendations.

Novak Djokovic might be attaching too much importance to lack of symptoms

The tennis world would be relieved to know that that Novak Djokovic and his team are not showing any symptoms. But what can't be ignored is that past results have proven how asymptomatism is one of the characteristics of this virus and that many people failed to show any symptoms until they were in the later stages of carrying the virus.

In such circumstances, it would have been prudent for Novak Djokovic to get tested at the first opportunity.

The Serb's supposed refusal also goes directly against the assurance stated in the official announcement of Adria Tour that all players who were part of the event would be tested immediately.

The Adria Tour had also released another advisory through its Instagram page, that anyone who had been in close contact with Grigor Dimitrov for more than 10 minutes is recommended to self-isolate immediately for 14 days and contact their doctor.

It is also important to remember that over the previous couple of weeks, Novak Djokovic has been in extremely close contact with Dimitrov; in addition to hanging out together, they also played football and basketball matches together.

Dimitrov had also tagged along with Djokovic, Zverev, Thiem and others during their night out partying in Belgrade last Sunday.

Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov playing basketball during an Adria Tour promotional
In such circumstances, Novak Djokovic's actions go directly against the advisory released by the organizers of his own exhibition event. The World No. 1's behaviour is almost certain to attract even more backlash.

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic according to his own admission, did a coronavirus test three days ago and it was negative.

Published 22 Jun 2020, 13:47 IST
