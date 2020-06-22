Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition: No disinfectants, no distancing, no masks

Local reports suggest Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour was poorly executed, with health restrictions going for a toss.

Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric have tested positive for COVID-19, and the entire event might now be cancelled.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and his Adria Tour have attracted plenty of criticism from all corners right since the start of the tournament. Things have got progressively worse for the players and fans attending the exhibition tour, with stars like Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric having tested positive for coronavirus.

Ever since World No. 19 Grigor Dimitrov came out publicly for having tested positive, all players and staff in contact with him were asked to immediately get themselves tested. But Novak Djokovic refused to get tested in Croatia as he believed that it was not necessary, since neither he nor anyone in his camp showed any symptoms of the virus.

The Adria Tour, in its official announcement about the cancellation of the Zadar leg final, had also assured the fans that all players and tournament personnel were being directed to get tested in their hotel rooms and take the necessary precautions.

Reports suggest Novak Djokovic has finally taken the COVID-19 test, after getting back to Belgrade, with the results not out yet. But the Serb's exhibition tournament has sparked outrage from people all around the world due to its disregard of social distancing norms.

Novak Djokovic and the organizers failed to implement appropriate restrictions

Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov at the Adria Tennis Tour

When the news of Grigor Dimitrov testing positive for the virus emerged, the spectators were still at the Adria Tennis Tour exhibition, waiting for the final between Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev to begin. That was until Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic walked onto the field and informed the audience that the event was being called off due to safety reasons.

"I'm sorry you're whistling at me, but I am not positive!" Ivanisevic joked, as his announcement was met with plenty of of jeers from the crowd.

It is to be noted, however, that fan anger towards the tournament is not entirely unjustified. Over the previous couple of weeks, Novak Djokovic had been in extremely close contact with Dimitrov, and was even part of a wild after-match party with the Bulgarian in Belgrade - where the players huddled together and danced shirtless.

"A little party never killed nobody," she sang. pic.twitter.com/tioCRQtTxK — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 21, 2020

Since the tennis players were not tested upon their arrival in Zadar, it is possible that Grigor Dimitrov had the virus from the previous weekend in Belgrade. The Bulgarian player had also attended the Kid's Day event ahead of the Zadar leg, prompting fears that the virus was transmitted to the several thousands who attended the event.

Novak Djokovic interacting with his fans

Local reports have suggested that social distancing rules were not followed in Belgrade and Zadar. An insider at Sportske Jutarnji spoke at length about the arrangements for safety at the stadium in Zadar, which were far from ideal.

Here’s hoping that nobody else at Adria, an event which was a mid-pandemic middle finger to the concept of social distancing, got sick as well…but that seems impossible. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 21, 2020

"In stadiums, no one controlled the keeping of a distance of one or two chairs, and on Saturday some sectors could be entered even without a ticket, which means that information on capacity limitation was also without coverage. There were no disinfectants at the entrances to the stadium, and the players did not wear masks in press conferences at most occasions, later taking photos and hugging," the source said.

The Croatian daily was also behind the video leak of the party in Belgrade that might have possibly spread the virus to several people who attended the party. Since then, everyone who was in contact with Grigor Dimitrov for a time duration of 10 minutes or more has been asked to maintain a self-quarantine of 14 days.