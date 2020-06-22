Novak Djokovic finally gets tested for COVID-19 in Serbia

After refusing to get tested in Croatia, Novak Djokovic finally got tested - along with his full family - in Belgrade.

The results of Djokovic's COVID-19 test are not out yet.

Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic at the Adria Tour

In the aftermath of the shocking announcement by Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov that he had tested positive for COVID-19, his Croatian counterpart Borna Coric made a similar announcement earlier today. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's fitness coach Marko Panichi and Dimitrov's coach Kristijan Groh followed suit, but Djokovic himself didn't undergo a test while still in Croatia - citing lack of any symptoms.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion instead chose to travel back to his hometown of Belgrade and consult the epidemiologist and his doctors first. The news of Novak Djokovic's fitness coach testing positive after Borna Coric added even more pressure on Djokovic to get tested, but to no avail.

Needless to say, the World No. 1's decision to fly back to Belgrade before getting tested attracted a lot of criticism, from fans and the media alike.

Now as per the most recent reports coming out of Serbia, Novak Djokovic has finally got himself and his entire family tested for COVID-19 in Belgrade. The results of the tests are still awaited.

Novak Djokovic and his fellow Adria Tour participants advised to take strict precautions

Novak Djokovic has been under lot of criticism for the reckless organization of his Adria Tour

Serbian broadcaster SportKlub had reported that following Dimitrov's announcement, 22 people who were in direct contact with the Bulgarian were tested. 19 of those tests returned negative while three - Coric, Panichi and Groh were positive.

Among those who tested negative were Coric's fellow Croatian Marin Cilic, German World No. 7 Alexander Zverev and young Russian sensation Andrey Rublev. Cilic had declared that he would be self-isolating for 14 days despite the negative result, to prevent any potential spread of the virus just in case his test result was inaccurate. The others who tested negative are currently being advised to do the same.

Andrey Rublev also took to Twitter to announce that he would be in self-isolation for 14 days despite testing negative.

What is happening in the world now is our responsibility. This is a global problem and it affects all of us. We need to all help reduce the spreading of this virus. So I am going to self quarantine for the next 14 days. Thank you for your support. — Andrey Rublev (@AndreyRublev97) June 22, 2020

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem, who played only the Belgrade leg of the Adria Tour, got himself tested twice - first in Austria and then again after arriving in Nice for the Ultimate Tennis Showdown. Fortunately, both tests returned negative.

The recent developments could throw tennis' ongoing 'Exhibition Tour' into disarray. The final leg of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour, scheduled to begin in two weeks in Bosnia's Banja Luka, looks all but officially cancelled. Dominic Thiem's invitational tournament "Thiem's 7" back in Austria could also see many changes in personnel and scheduling, as Dimitrov, Coric and Rublev were all supposed to participate in the event.

For now the tennis world would be hoping that Novak Djokovic tests negative for the virus, so that its spread can be efficiently controlled and managed.