Novak Djokovic's fitness coach Marco Panichi tests positive for COVID-19

Along with Novak Djokovic's coach Panichi, Grigor Dimitrov's coach has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Panichi had joined Djokovic's team in July last year.

The second phase of the Adria Tour's Zadar leg had to canceled as Grigor Dimitrov had tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, the medical team examined the 22 people with whom he had direct contact, and three of them - including Novak Djokovic's fitness coach Marco Panichi - have tested positive for the virus.

Dimitrov's confirmation that he had tested positive forced Novak Djokovic's team to abandon play last evening, with Goran Ivanisevic making the announcement on the court. As reported by SportsKlub now, along with Marco Panichi, the tests of Croatian tennis player Borna Coric and Dimitrov's coach Kristijan Groh have also produced positive results.

Novak Djokovic had defeated Borna Coric on Day 1 of the Zadar leg

Novak Djokovic will reportedly take a COVID-19 test after he returns to Belgrade; according to sources, he is not feeling any symptoms right now. It is worth noting, however, that the 2020 Australian Open winner had played a match against Coric on Saturday.

The other stars who participated in Zadar - most notably Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic - have tested negative for the virus. Also, the fans in attendance are reportedly safe.

Here is the statement that the organizers issued in the wake of the positive test of Novak Djokovic's fitness coach and the two others:

"All three will remain in self-isolation in Zadar and will follow all further instructions and recommendations from the competent health institutions. They will do the new test in five days, after which they will make further decisions. If the test is negative, they will be able to go home.

"All others, including members of Novak's team and tennis players, such as Zverev and Cilic, are negative and can go home. With a mandatory period of self-isolation."

Novak Djokovic has a long history with Marco Panichi

Novak Djokovic had made a few changes to his coaching team in July last year, re-welcoming Marco Panichi into his staff as a replacement for Gebhard Phil Gritsch. Panichi had earlier worked with the Serbian star for two seasons, which is why they were already familiar with each other.

Djokovic's management had contacted Panichi during the Monte Carlo Masters and asked him for his availability. Panichi guaranteed exclusivity and consistency to Novak Djokovic before signing on the dotted line.

The 33-year-old Novak Djokovic performed exceptionally well under Panichi's guidance, going on an 18-match winning streak before ATP suspended the tour due to COVID-19. We wish Marco Panichi and the others a speedy recovery from the disease.