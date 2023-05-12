Former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov revealed that he is ready to take his chances against Novak Djokovic in a potential third-round clash in the Italian Open.

The Bulgarian kicked off his campaign with a win over multiple Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the second round of the Masters 1000 event in Rome. Dimitrov earned his sixth victory against Wawrinka in just over 90 minutes. The final score read 6-4, 7-6(3), in favor of the Bulgarian.

After the match, Grigor Dimitrov was asked about his hard luck - possibility of facing Carlos Alcaraz and Djokovic in third rounds of consecutive tournaments, the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

The 31-year-old said that after being on the tour for so long, he has grown comfortable playing against these guys. He further added that playing against these "top guys" gives him a chance to test his own capabilities.

"Well, I guess that's what I get. There's nothing much to say. I like those matches. I have said this before, I have been on tour for so long that I am feeling comfortable to play against these guys, I know I don't have the best record against him (Djokovic), for example, but I just like to play against him and any other top guys to see where I am at," Dimitrov said.

The three-time Grand Slam semifinalist added that he is ready to take his chances against the Serbian legend if the duo meet in the third round of the Italian Open.

"You never know, at the end of the day, I always like my chances, so you never know how is this gonna go."

How has Grigor Dimitrov fared against Novak Djokovic?

Djoker and Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov has locked horns with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic 11 times during his career. However, the Bulgarian has failed to beat the 22-time Grand Slam winner since the 2013 Madrid Open, and overall, the Serbian maestro leads the head-to-head by 10 wins to one.

The duo faced each other for the first time in 2012 at the Shanghai Open, where the Serb won their Round of 32 match.

At the 2013 Madrid Open, Dimitrov earned his first and only victory against the 35-year-old. Playing in the round of 32, the Bulgarian won a thrilling encounter.

The duo last met at the 2023 Australian Open, where Djokovic beat Dimitrov in straight sets in the third round of the Major.

