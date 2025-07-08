Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend and actress, Eiza Gonzalez, watched from the sidelines as the Bulgarian had to retire from his blockbuster fourth-round clash against Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Gonzalez later penned a touching message to console the Bulgarian after his heartbreaking exit.

Sinner made an unfortunate start to his match against Dimitrov, as he hurt his elbow after taking a fall in the first game. The Bulgarian, meanwhile, produced a stellar display to take a two-set lead in the contest. However, in a devastating turn of events, Dimitrov fell to the ground while clutching his pectoral muscles after injuring himself on a volley.

Jannik Sinner was quick to check on the 34-year-old and later helped him with his bags as Grigor Dimitrov made the decision to retire from the match, with the scoreline reading 6-3, 7-5, 2-2 in his favor. The Bulgarian was in tears as he left the court, having been forced to retire because of injury for the fifth Grand Slam in a row.

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez, who has been by his side during his campaign at Wimbledon, penned an emotional message for the Bulgarian after his retirement. Describing Dimitrov as the love of her life, Gonzalez expressed pride in his champion mindset and reassured him that he would emerge stronger after the setback.

"Love of my life. I couldn't be more proud of you. You're are BEYOND outstanding, This is just a moment that will pass and will make you even stronger. But watching you today alongside the world was a reminder of who YOU are. You're a winner. We all saw it. And you'll do it again ❤ I love you @grigordimitrov," Gonzalez posted on her Instagram story.

Eiza Gonzalez's Instagram story

Eiza Gonzalez was not alone in sending her best wishes to Grigor Dimitov, as his opponent Jannik Sinner also gave a heartwarming shoutout to the Bulgarian after his retirement.

Jannik Sinner: "If there would be a chance Grigor Dimitrov could play the next round, he would deserve it"

Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov - Source: Getty

During his on-court interview after advancing to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner acknowledged how unlucky Grigor Dimitrov had been with injuries in recent years and praised him for the impressive level he had displayed before being forced to retire.

Sinner also mentioned his friendship with the Bulgarian and said that Dimitrov had fully deserved to go further into the tournament.

"Honestly I don't know what to say. He is an incredible player, I think we all saw this today. He's been so unlucky in the past couple of years. An incredible player, a good friend of mine also, we understand each other very well off the court too. Seeing him in this position, honestly, if there would be a chance that he could play the next round, he would deserve it," Sinner said.

Following Grigor Dimitrov's retirement, Jannik Sinner will lock horns with Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals at SW19. Shelton defeated Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(1), 7-5 to set up the blockbuster meeting.

