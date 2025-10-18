Grigor Dimitrov's actress girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez gives NSFW reaction to Glenn Close dropping the c-word in live red carpet interview

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, reacted to American actress Glenn Close using the c-word at the premiere of All's Fair. Gonzalez has also established herself as an actress, known for her roles in the horror series From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, and the Argentine Nickelodeon teen sitcom Sueña conmigo, among others.
Grigor Dimitrov and Eiza Gonzalez's dating rumors first came to the public eye when the latter was spotted in the Bulgarian player's box at the 2025 Madrid Open. The couple made their relationship public during the Cannes Film Festival in May, and the same month, the singer and actress penned a loving birthday note for the Grand Slam semifinalist.
Since then, Gonzalez has traveled with Dimitrov on the ATP Tour, while also making public appearances at Milan Fashion Week and other events. Recently, the actress turned her attention to another personality, Glenn Close, who jokingly used the c-word when an interviewer asked her about the vibe her all-black outfit was radiating at the All’s Fair premiere.
"What is it that we say? 'Giving c--t' or something? Is that the term? 'Giving c--t? Is that it? I guess we're giving c--t. I like the word 'c—t'," the 78-year-old said, leaving the interviewer shocked.
Close also noted that the word, though often used negatively, should be celebrated as it represents a fabulous part of a woman's body.
"I think it's gotten a negative connotation, comma but it shouldn't be, it's a fabulous word for a fabulous part of our bodies."
Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend shared the video of E News on her Instagram story and gave an nsfw reaction, writing:
"Giving fab c--t"
Gonzalez has recently mourned the death of iconic actress Diane Keaton, who died at 79.
Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez made her feelings known for him after the Prada show in Milan Fashion Week
Grigor Dimitrov and his girlfriend, Eiza González, turned up the glamour at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week at the beginning of October. The former donned a white T-shirt layered under a brown leather jacket, coordinating with his girlfriend, who opted for a blue-bordered white T-shirt paired with a brown skirt, adding an extra oomph with black heels.
The 34-year-old shared a series and videos of the couple posing, and captioned:
"Moda. Chic. Eil mio amore! @prada."
Gonzalez jumped to the comment section, showing her love by writing:
"❤️te amo"
Dimitrov had a decent season in 2025 but suffered a chest muscle injury during Wimbledon and also sat out the entire North American swing, including the US Open.