  • Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez declares her love for Bulgarian as she swoons over their stylish Prada show look in Milan

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez declares her love for Bulgarian as she swoons over their stylish Prada show look in Milan

By Nancy Singh
Published Oct 02, 2025 11:06 GMT
Grigor Dimitrov and his girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez - Source: getty
Grigor Dimitrov and his girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez - Source: getty

Grigor Dimitrov uploaded a series of pictures with his girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, from their visit to the Prada show in Milan. That update garnered the latter's attention, who gushed over the pictures and expressed her love for him.

Dimitrov is in his off-season and is utilizing most of his time recovering and spending quality time with his girlfriend. The couple made an appearance at the Prada SS26 show at Milan Fashion Week, where they turned heads with their stylish outfits. The Bulgarian rocked a brown-colored leather jacket with a white t-shirt, and Gonzalez wore a white-colored Prada jacket.

Days after this visit, Dimitrov shared a few pictures and videos from the event on his Instagram handle with his girlfriend and penned a caption:

"Moda. Chic. Eil mio amore! @prada."
Gushing over the post, Gonzalez replied to the caption, expressing his love for him in the comment section. She wrote:

"❤️te amo"
Gonzalez's comment on Instagram.
Gonzalez's comment on Instagram.

A few days ahead of this, the tennis player was seen making a romantic gesture for his girlfriend, as the latter shared a picture of a flower bouquet gifted by him on her Instagram story. She posted a picture of him strolling around with a bouquet of pink, yellow, and purple flowers and penned a caption that read:

"Flowers. All. The.Time."

Grigor Dimitrov received a sweet message from his girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez on his 34th birthday

Grigor Dimitrov and Eiza Gonzalez started dating in April 2025 and made their relationship Instagram official on the Bulgarian's 34th birthday in May. The latter uploaded a bunch of pictures with Dimitrov, who rocked a classy black suit, and she wore a stylish brown dress.

Along with this, Gonzalez penned a heartwarming message in the caption, expressing her love for him. Calling him her 'favorite human,' she wrote:

"Happiest bday to the man of my dreams. @grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you. You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible. To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️" wrote Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend.

Eiza Gonzalez shared glimpses of a night out with Grigor Dimitrov on her Instagram story, showcasing their quality time together while they donned matching white outfits.

Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
