PICTURES: Lovebirds Grigor Dimitrov & Eiza Gonzalez turn heads at Prada show in Milan days after enjoying romantic vacation

Grigor Dimitrov was recently spotted accompanying her actress girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez to Prada's SS26 show at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. The couple's attendance at the star-studdent event came on the back of a romantic Greek getaway.Just a few days ago, the former World No. 3 took to his Instagram to share some special moments shared by him and Gonzalez in Greece, as they enjoyed the captivating coastal scenery while relaxing on a yacht. The Bulgarian is currently inactive in competitive tennis due to the heartbreaking pectoral muscle injury he suffered at this year's Wimbledon Championships when he was two sets up against then-No. 1 Jannik Sinner.On Thursday, September 25, Grigor Dimitrov and Eiza Gonzalez posed for photos at the Milan Fashion Week, where other high-profile celebrities were also in attendance, including the Bulgarian's good friend and WTA legend Serena Williams. Check out some of the pictures from Dimitrov and Gonzalez's 2025 Milan Fashion Week outing below:Dimitrov and Gonzalez began to be romantically linked after the latter attended one of the ATP star's matches at this year's Madrid Open in April. The couple confirmed that they are, indeed, in a relationship the very next month.While life away from the tennis court appears to be full of love and romance for Dimitrov, things on it are likely to change for the Bulgarian going forward after he made a significant decision.&quot;I'm excited to start fresh&quot; - Grigor Dimitrov parts ways with coach Jamie DelgadoGrigor Dimitrov during a press conference at the 2024 Miami Open (Source: Getty)A couple of days before he headed to the Milan Fashion Week with girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez, Grigor Dimitrov announced the departure of British coach Jamie Delgado from his camp via a social media post, writing:&quot;After a few years and great achievements together, Jamie Delgado and I have decided to part ways amicably. I wish him the best in his future endeavours. I'm excited to start fresh after this time I've dedicated fully to my recovery. I'm looking forward to coming back to play soon,&quot; the Bulgarian wrote.The 34-year-old is yet to confirm his new coach. Meanwhile, due to his prolonged absence on the ATP Tour after suffering the 2025 Wimbledon heartbreak, Dimitrov's singles ranking has dropped from World No. 21, the position he held heading into Wimbledon, to No. 28. His ranking may further tumble depending on how results go across tournaments until his return.As things stand, Grigor Dimitrov's name features on the entry list for this year's Shanghai Masters.