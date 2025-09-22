  • home icon
  Grigor Dimitrov's actress girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez relaxes in gray bikini top as duo enjoy stunning coastal scenes from their yacht

By Urvi Mehra
Published Sep 22, 2025 02:22 GMT
Grigor Dimitrov with his girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez (Image Source: Getty)
Grigor Dimitrov and his girlfriend, actress Eiza Gonzalez, soaked up the sun in one another's company while enjoying a scenic boat ride during their vacation. The couple treated fans to an adorable glimpse of their relaxing getaway.

Dimitrov last competed on tour at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, where he suffered a devastating pectoral muscle injury and had to retire from his quarterfinal clash against eventual champion Jannik Sinner despite holding a two-set lead. Amid his recovery, the Bulgarian has been making the most of his hiatus by indulging in quality time with his girlfriend.

While kicking back on a yacht, Grigor Dimitrov snapped a picture of his girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez as she posed in a gray bikini, a white shirt and chic sunglasses. The couple also took the time to capture the stunning views of the coast and cliffs surrounding them.

@grigordimitrov and @eizagonzalez&#039;s Instagram stories
@grigordimitrov and @eizagonzalez's Instagram stories

During their vacation, Dimitrov and Gonzalez posed in matching white outfits while enjoying a night out in style. The Hollywood star recently also expressed admiration for her boyfriend as she showed off his romantic gesture of regularly bringing her flowers.

"Hardest worker I know" - Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez proudly lauds his comeback efforts after injury

Grigor Dimitrov after his injury at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships - Source: Getty
Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez recently shared an inside look into how the Bulgarian reacted after his heartbreaking mid-match retirement at Wimbledon. Gonzalez posted a clip of the 34-year-old going for a run and continuing his training just two days after his injury despite having his arm strapped.

The actress proudly hailed Dimitrov as the "most disciplined" and "hardest worker" as she penned a proud message on Instagram.

"2 days after injury. Nothing stops him. Hardest worker I know. The most disciplined," Gonzalez posted on her Instagram story.
Eiza Gonzalez also shared her feelings about Grigor Dimitrov in a heartfelt message on the Bulgarian's birthday earlier this year. She called the former World No. 3 the "man of her dreams" and thanked him for his "kind and thoughtful" nature in a loving public declaration.

Gonzalez has become a regular fixture in Dimitrov's player box, often cheering him on from the stands during his matches. The Bulgarian has also shown his support for the Hollywood star's career, taking the time to watch her film 'Fountain of Youth' amid his preparations for this year's French Open.

