Grigor Dimitrov and his actress girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez turn up the style in matching white outfits as they enjoy night out

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, enjoyed a night out with the Bulgarian star and shared a glimpse of it on social media. The couple also donned matching outfits in their outing.Dimitrov has been spending most of his off-season with his girlfriend, as they frequently share their shenanigans on social media. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie with the Bulgarian, in which both of them wore white-colored matching outfits. The post's caption read:&quot;❤️&quot;Just a few days ahead of this special outing, Dimitrov showcased a romantic gesture toward his girlfriend, gifting her a flower bouquet. The latter shared a picture of him strolling around with a bouquet of purple, pink, and yellow flowers on her Instagram story and penned a note that read:&quot;Flowers. All. The. Time.&quot;Gonzalez also supports the tennis star, as she recently shared a proud message, revealing how Dimitrov dealt with his heartbreaking Wimbledon injury. She uploaded a video of him working out after his injury and wrote:&quot;2 days post injury, Nothing stops him. Hardest worker I know. The most disciplined @grigordimitriv.&quot;Eiza Gonzalez penned a heartfelt message for Grigor Dimitrov on his birthday Grigor Dimitrov turned 34 this year in May and received a special message from his girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, on his birthday. The latter posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram, which showed the couple posing together with Gonzalez in a brown dress and the Bulgarian in a black suit.Gonzalez penned a heartfelt note in the caption, expressing her love for him:&quot;Happiest bday to the man of my dreams. @grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you. You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible. To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️&quot; wrote Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGrigor Dimitrov showed his love for his girlfriend with a heartwarming gesture during the French Open. He uploaded a picture of Gonzalez, watching him practice at Roland Garros, and also captioned it with a red heart emoticon, displaying his fondness for her.On the tennis front, Dimitrov is resting, following an injury sustained during the Wimbledon Championships.