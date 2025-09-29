"This is terrible" - Grigor Dimitrov's actress girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez furiously calls out 'terrifying' Hollywood push for AI actress

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend and actress, Eiza Gonzalez, has expressed her thoughts about Hollywood's push for AI actresses. She sent a furious message, reflecting on making it a thing in the industry.

Gonzalez made her Hollywood debut at 16 and earned her breakthrough in the industry in 2017 after her film Baby Driver. Ever since then, she has been one of the prominent faces of it. After years of working in Hollywood, she has raised concerns about considering AI actresses for movies, as actor, comedian, and technologist Eline Van der Velden revealed that her AI talent studio Xicoia is in conversation with a few agents for signing its first AI actress, Tilly Norward.

This news has been making the rounds all over the internet and also garnered the attention of Gonzalen, who expressed dismay over this development, writing on her Instagram story:

"Shame on whoever is trying to make this a thing in our industry. This is terrible. Terrifying."

Gonzalez's Instagram story

While Gonzalez is busy with her endeavors, Grigor Dimitrov is in his off-season and is recovering from a heartbreaking pectoral muscle injury, which he suffered at this year's Wimbledon Championships. Recently, on September 25, the couple was seen together at Milan Fashion Week.

Grigor Dimitrov received a sweet message from girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez on his birthday

Grigor Dimitrov and Eiza Gonzalez started dating in April this year, as the latter attended the Madrid Open to support the Bulgarian player, where they also shared a post-match kiss. A month later, they made it official, with the actress sharing a heartfelt wish on his 34th birthday on Instagram.

Gonzalez uploaded a series of pictures with him, where Dimitrov wore a black classy suit, and she donned a stunning brown dress. Along with the pictures, she added a heartwarming note in the caption, expressing her love for him. Calling him the 'man of her dreams,' she wrote:

"Happiest bday to the man of my dreams," González wrote in a caption to her post. "@grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you. You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible," wrote Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend.

She added:

"To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming," González added in her caption. "I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️"

Grigor Dimitrov and Gonzalez frequently share updates, and recently, the Bulgarian came up with a romantic gesture that left the actress gushing over him. He gave her a bouquet, and she shared a glimpse of him holding it in her Instagram story.

