Grigor Dimitrov's actress girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez gushes over Serena Williams' 'beauty' as American turns up the glamor in chic gray dress

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, was in awe of Serena Williams as the latter shared a glimpse of her in a chic grey dress. Dimitrov and Williams have shared a close bond on the Tour over the years.

Ad

Gonzalez, an upcoming movie star in Hollywood, was seen with Dimitrov in early 2025. The couple first drew attention when the Mexican movie star was at one of Dimitrov's matches at the Madrid Open, supporting him. The couple was spotted at high-profile events such as the Cannes Film Festival, and then eventually Gonzalez made it official on a social media post on the Bulgarian tennis star's birthday.

Grigor Dimitrov and Serena Williams have been close during their playing years, as both of them have often spoken glowingly about the other in public. The American icon has often been seen at the Bulgarian's matches, supporting him, especially at the US Open last year, and had also reacted when the couple announced their relationship. That is why it was no surprise when Dimitrov's partner, Gonzalez, was one of the first to react to Williams' social media post.

Ad

Trending

" Beauty", posted Gonzalez

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez reacts to Serena Williams' social media post (Source: Instagram)

Dimitrov has been out of action on the court since his injury, which forced him to retire against Jannik Sinner during his fourth-round match at Wimbledon.

Ad

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez showed her support for the Bulgarian during his Wimbledon withdrawal

Dimitrov at Wimbledon (Getty)

In a season filled with injuries, Grigor Dimitrov had his worst on-court moment during his fourth-round match against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon. The Bulgarian had made a strong start and was on the verge of a huge win, as he won the first two sets of the match against the No. 1 seed.

Ad

However, at the beginning of the third set, Dimitrov suffered a pectoral injury, ending the Bulgarian's match on a premature and heartbreaking note. After his withdrawal, his girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, wrote an emotional message on Instagram, showing her support for the Bulgarian.

"Love of my life. I couldn't be more proud of you. You're are BEYOND outstanding, This is just a moment that will pass and will make you even stronger. But watching you today alongside the world was a reminder of who YOU are. You're a winner. We all saw it. And you'll do it again ❤ I love you @grigordimitrov," Gonzalez posted

Unfortunately for Dimitrov, the Wimbledon retirement marked the Bulgarian player's fifth consecutive Major (starting from last year's Wimbledon), where he had to retire mid-match due to injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas