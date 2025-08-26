  • home icon
Grigor Dimitrov's Mexican girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez shares her pride after Madison Keys-conqueror Renata Zarazua makes history for country at US Open

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 26, 2025 17:29 GMT
Grigor Dimitrov, his girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, and Renata Zarazua - source: getty
Grigor Dimitrov, his girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, and Renata Zarazua - source: getty

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend and Mexican actress, Eiza Gonzalez, shared her delight after Renata Zarazua made history by defeating Madison Keys at the US Open. The tournament commenced on August 24 and will conclude on September 8 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Zarazua etched her name in the history books by becoming the first Mexican woman to beat a top 10 opponent at the US Open. The Mexican, who is currently world no. 82, locked horns with sixth-seed Keys in the first round of the tournament. After a three-hour and 10-minute thrilling showdown, the former claimed an impressive 6-7(12), 7-6(3), 7-5 win over the American.

This stellar feat by the Mexican caught the attention of Dimitrov's girlfriend, who made her feelings known about the achievement on her Instagram story. Praising the player for making history, she shared a video of Zarazua's winning moment at the tournament and wrote:

"@renazarazua esooo🇲🇽🇲🇽🫶🏻🫶🏻"
Gonzalez&#039;s Instagram story
Gonzalez's Instagram story

While Gonzalez is cheering for Zarazua, her boyfriend is currently recovering from a pectoral muscle injury, which he sustained while competing against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon. Due to this injury, the Bulgarian is not competing at the US Open.

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend shared a heartwarming wish on the Bulgarian's birthday

Grigor Dimitrov and his girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, started dating each other in April 2025. They made their first public appearance together at the Madrid Open, where the Mexican actress was seen cheering for the player from the stands.

They shared their relationship online for the first time on the tennis player's birthday, when Gonzalez uploaded a bunch of pictures with him on her Instagram handle.

Along with the pictures, she penned a heartfelt wish for him in the post's caption, expressing her love for him.

"Happiest bday to the man of my dreams@grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you. You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible," wrote Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend.
She added:

"To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️"

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, also supported the Bulgarian from the stands during the Wimbledon Championships. She shared updates of her time at the centre court on her Instagram story.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
