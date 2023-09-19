Guadalajara Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, and more | Day 3

The third day of the Guadalajara Open 2023 will take place on September 19, with 12 women's singles second-round matches taking place. Seven women's doubles matches will also take place, three remaining first-round fixtures and four in the Round of 16.

Top seed Ons Jabeur will face Alycia Parks, while second seed Maria Sakkari will be up against Storm Hunter. Third seed Caroline Garcia will be eager to book her place in the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament as she faces Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The likes of Victoria Azarenka, Madison Keys, Leylah Fernandez, and Jelena Ostapenko will also be in action as they aim to reach the third round in Guadalajara.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Guadalajara Open 2023.

Schedule for Day 3 of Guadalajara Open 2023

Estadio Akron de Tenis

Starting at 12 pm local time: (3) Caroline Garcia vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Followed by: (10) Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska

Followed by: (1) Ons Jabeur vs Alycia Parks

Followed by: (2) Maria Sakkari vs Storm Hunter

Followed by: (4) Madison Keys vs Emma Navarro

Grandstand Caliente

Starting at 12 pm local time: Sloane Stephens vs Emiliana Arango

Followed by: (8) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Magdalena Frech

Followed by: Leylah Fernandez vs (13) Elise Mertens

Followed by: (6) Jelena Ostapenko vs Marta Kostyuk

Followed by: Ons Jabeur / Peyton Stearns vs (2) Taylor Townsend / Leylah Fernandez

Court 1

Starting at 12 pm local time: Camila Giorgi vs Cristina Bucsa

Followed by: Sofia Kenin vs (12) Anhelina Kalinina

Followed by: (LL) Sachia Vickery vs Caroline Dolehide

Followed by: (3) Gabriela Dabrowski / Erin Routcliffe vs Lyudmyla Kichenok / Arantxa Rus

Followed by: Danielle Collins / Demi Schuurs vs Angela Kulkov/ Ingrid Gamarra Martins

Where to Watch Guadalajara Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK, and Canada can watch the matches live on the following channels:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action live on Tennis Channel

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action on Day 3 on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans down under can watch the Day 3 matches live on beIN Sports.

Guadalajara Open 2023: Match timings

The first match on the three of the four courts start at 12 pm local time. Action on Court 2 will commence at 2 pm local time.