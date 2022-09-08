"Guess Court wanted Serena to grovel at her feet and so this acknowledgment from Serena didn’t satisfy her" - Fans bring back old video of Serena Williams to shut down Margaret Court's comments

Margaret Court claimed that Serena Williams has never admired her and recently spoke about Williams and the equation the two tennis greats share. However, tennis fans diffused those claims from Court when an old video of the two players resurfaced where Williams can be seen speaking highly of Court.

Court also took aim at Williams's place in the GOAT debate, stating that some of the achievements of the American superstar cannot be compared to her own. Court is the all-time leader in terms of most Grand Slam singles titles won with 24 to her name, while Williams has 23.

In the video, Williams said it was an honor to be mentioned in the same league as Court and to share the stage with her.

"I never dreamt I would be on the stage next to Margaret Court. So it's kind of surreal. It's just really an honor to even be mentioned among such an amazing champion like her," Serena Williams said of Court.

Reacting to the same, tennis fans hit back at Court and defended Williams, highlighting that the Australian's comments in a recent interview with The Telegraph were uncalled for and highly inaccurate.

"I guess Court wanted Serena to grovel at her feet and so this acknowledgment from Serena didn’t satisfy her," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan hailed Serena Williams for her grace and termed her 'The GOAT', dismissing Court's claims and her place in the GOAT debate.

"Serena Williams is the epitome of grace and dignity. And no matter how they distort the truth to try and knock her down a notch, she is forever the GOAT," read another tweet.

Here are a few more reactions to Serena Williams' past comments on Margaret Court:

Lily Savage @DameLilySavage



Margaret Court has 24 Slams. Great. Look at some of those Australian Open draws she had that she won 11 of. It was practically an Australian only amateur event.



She's become irrelevant and bitter. twitter.com/kvitovaserena/… 💔 @kvitovaserena Margaret Court: “Serena Williams has never admired me”



Explain this then… Margaret Court: “Serena Williams has never admired me”Explain this then… https://t.co/9SOG9xNx2l Well, there you go.Margaret Court has 24 Slams. Great. Look at some of those Australian Open draws she had that she won 11 of. It was practically an Australian only amateur event.She's become irrelevant and bitter. #Serena Well, there you go. Margaret Court has 24 Slams. Great. Look at some of those Australian Open draws she had that she won 11 of. It was practically an Australian only amateur event. She's become irrelevant and bitter. #Serena twitter.com/kvitovaserena/…

G @GLegend1226 @Ben16222067 @caycenewman on Serena’s accomplishments. The same thing she’s crying about everyone is doing to her.



Also, the public is roasting her, not Serena.



Last, hows this for admiring?



twitter.com/kvitovaserena/… 💔 @kvitovaserena Margaret Court: “Serena Williams has never admired me”



Explain this then… Margaret Court: “Serena Williams has never admired me”Explain this then… https://t.co/9SOG9xNx2l @michaelharriot To say she had it easier than her, ison Serena’s accomplishments. The same thing she’s crying about everyone is doing to her.Also, the public is roasting her, not Serena.Last, hows this for admiring? @Ben16222067 @caycenewman @michaelharriot To say she had it easier than her, is 💩 on Serena’s accomplishments. The same thing she’s crying about everyone is doing to her. Also, the public is roasting her, not Serena. Last, hows this for admiring? twitter.com/kvitovaserena/…

Bob ...Shadoobie ... Berry @monsoon2112

For those saying: But Court has more championships - yes, in an era when most top players didn't play in australia. @kvitovaserena Court does not like reality: The reality that Serena is, was and will forever be a far greater tennis star and person, than Margaret ever was and will ever be.For those saying: But Court has more championships - yes, in an era when most top players didn't play in australia. @kvitovaserena Court does not like reality: The reality that Serena is, was and will forever be a far greater tennis star and person, than Margaret ever was and will ever be. For those saying: But Court has more championships - yes, in an era when most top players didn't play in australia.

Margaret Court belittles Serena Williams' achievements

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

During her recent interview with The Telegraph, Court's first extended interview in a very long time, she highlighted that Serena Williams' achievements, especially those after pregnancy and childbirth, pale in comparison to her own records. She also stressed that Williams could not win more Major titles than her despite playing on tour for many more years.

“I came back after two babies! After having the first baby, I won three out of the four slams. And Serena hasn’t won a slam since. Serena has played seven years more than I did. I finished in my early 30s," Court said. "People forget that I took two years out. I first retired, like Ash Barty, when I was 25, thinking I would never return to tennis. I got married, had a baby, but then had one of my best years, winning 24 out of 25 tournaments.”

She went on to criticize Williams for not mentioning her opponents after matches and for not respecting them. Court then expressed that while she has always held Williams in high regard as a player, she has not received the same respect from the American superstar.

“I thought it was bad that Williams didn’t mention her opponent more when she spoke. We were taught to be role models for the young, in how we behaved. We were taught to honour our opponent. You learned from your losses. We respected one another. Serena, I’ve admired her as a player. But I don’t think she has ever admired me," Court added.

Williams is set to retire from tennis and presumably played her final ever US Open, losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

