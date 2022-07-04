"Guy is too humble to put himself in there when he would probably be in the category for most of those, best BH, movement and mental toughness ever" - Fans react to Novak Djokovic not including himself in his 'perfect player'

Fans have largely praised six-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic for his humility after the Serb didn't include himself in the attributes of his 'perfect' player.
As tweeted by Sportklub journalist Sasa Ozmo, Djokovic chose his Big 3 colleagues Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in multiple categories as he picked his perfect player.
The Serb chose Reilly Opelka, John Isner and Ivo Karlovic for the serve, as the trio serve from the 'fifth' storey. For the forehand, Djokovic chose Federer and Nadal, with the due also getting picked for their mental strength. On the backhand, the former World No. 1 went with Andy Murray and Andre Agassi, who were also chosen for the return of serve.
For movement, Djokovic chose Federer and Bjorn Borg, while Stefan Edberg and Patrick Rafter were picked for their volleying prowess.
Djokovic humbly stated (via Ozmo) that he 'doesn't want to put himself anywhere,' when he would have made multiple categories, especially return, backhand and mental strength.
Fans have expressed their views on Djokovic omitting himself in various categories of his perfect player.
"Guy is too humble to put himself in there when he would probably be in the category for most of those. Best BH, movement and mental toughness ever," one fan tweeted.
However, there were others who thought Djokovic was being "fake humble".
Another fan remarked that Djokovic's 'perfect' player would still lose to the man himself.
"The funny fact that this 'player' will still lose against Novak for sure," they opined.
Novak Djokovic moves to within 3 wins of 7th Wimbledon title
Novak Djokovic is looking good for a fourth straight Wimbledon title, seventh overall.
Although the top seed dropped a set against Grand Slam debutant Tim van Rijthoven in the fourth round, he was largely untroubled as he booked his place in his 13th SW19 quarterfinal. It was also his 25th straight win on grass - all at Wimbledon - and 36th victory on the trot on Centre Court.
Having arrived at the grasscourt Major without a competitive match on grass, Djokovic dropped a set in his tournament opener against Kwon Soon-woo. However, he had enough in his arsenal to see off his South Korean opponent.
The Serb was business as usual in his next two rounds, dropping only seven games apiece against Thanasi Kokkinakis and Miomir Kecmanovic to reach the second week.
Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner for a place in the semifinals on Tuesday. He won the pair's lone meeting in Monte Carlo last year.