Halle 2021: 3 talking points from Roger Federer's loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime

Roger Federer crashed out of the 2021 Noventi Open on Wednesday with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat by Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round.

Federer was extremely inconsistent from the back of the court and handed his 20-year-old opponent the biggest win of his fledgling career.

The 39-year-old, who has set himself lofty goals at Wimbledon, was poor from start to finish barring a couple of games in the opening set where he struck some sweetly-timed return winners.

On that note, here are three key takeaways from Federer's defeat against Auger-Aliassime:

#1 Roger Federer's return game went missing

Roger Federer's return-of-serve was non-existent on Wednesday. The Swiss managed to win only 14 out of 69 points on the Canadian's serve.

Auger-Aliassime committed two double faults, meaning Federer could win only 12 points on the Canadian's serve of his own accord.

Four of those came in the game he broke, meaning he managed a paltry 10 points on Auger-Aliassime's serve in the remaining 13 games. Alarmingly, this does not amount to even one point per return game. This does not bode well for his chances at Wimbledon.

#2 If Roger Federer's serve disappears, he can't win

Roger Federer was not only shoddy on return but also on serve. The 39-year-old faced 15 break points and got broken thrice.

Interestingly enough, this was the highest number of break points Federer has conceded in a match on grass in a best-of-three event (previous record was 11 against Olivier Rochus at Halle in 2006).

Even though Federer saved 12 break points with some clutch serving and forehands, he could not hit his spots consistently enough to trouble the Canadian. Federer also served slower than usual, often clocking speeds of less than 180 kmph on his first serves.

#3 Roger Federer faces tall task to make second week at Wimbledon

Roger Federer's hopes of making a deep run at Wimbledon are fading by the minute

It is clear Roger Federer's foot speed has reduced significantly. While the World No. 8's problems were masked on clay, where he had plenty of time to reach the opponent's shots, that is simply not the case on grass, given the speed of the surface.

Add in Federer's abysmal return game and inconsistent serving, and his chances of doing much damage at Wimbledon are slim.

The 20-time champion has struggled against big servers and solid returners at Wimbledon in recent years and a watered-down version of the Swissis unlikely to make much of an impact.

