Hamburg European Open 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Andrey Rublev vs Damir Dzumhur 

The top players on tour are currently in action at the 2025 Hamburg European Open. Day One of the ATP 500 event featured some exciting matches in the main draw and witnessed an end to the qualifiers.
Day Two at the Hamburg European Open will host three top 10 seeds in the first round. Alexander Zverev will take on Aleksandar Kovacevic during the evening schedule in the hopes of steadying his ship after a disappointing title defence in Rome.
Meanwhile, Borna Gojo and Elias Ymer have entered the main draw via the qualifiers. Both players have a great chance to earn some valuable points in Hamburg and find momentum on the main tour.
Without further ado, let's look at the predictions for Day Two at the Hamburg European Open.
Brandon Nakashima vs Raphael Collignon
First up, Brandon Nakashima will take on Raphael Collignon in the first round. Nakashima is a strong contender on tour. After a quarterfinal run in Delray Beach, he reached the semifinals of the Mexican Open and the Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. The American will enter Hamburg after a decent fourth-round appearance in Madrid and a third-round exit in Rome.
Meanwhile, Collignon has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit. He will be making his fourth main draw appearance in Hamburg this week. The Belgian entered the main draw via the qualifiers and will be eager to begin on the right note.
Considering their experience on tour and results at the highest level, Nakashima should be able to win this one.
Predicted winner: Brandon Nakashima.
Marcos Giron vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Giron has made a promising start to the season by garnering quarterfinal runs in Adelaide, Delray Beach and Acapulco. He also reached the third round of the Italian Open but lost to Hubert Hurkacz in three sets.
On the contrary, Batista Agut has had an ordinary season so far. After first round exits in Melbourne, Rotterdam and Doha, he reached the second round in Bucharest, Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome. The Spaniard has yet to register back-to-back wins at any event this year.
Considering their current form and record on clay, Giron will be a slight favorite to win. Despite his modest results, the American has looked sharp on clay so far. He shouldn't have too many problems against Bautista Agut in the first round.
Predicted Winner: Marcos Giron.
Andrey Rublev vs Damir Dzumhur
Rublev is a serious competitor on tour. He's going through a lean patch in the last few months, but has still chipped in with notable performances on tour. After a first round exit in Melbourne, Rublev won his first title of the season at the Qatar Open this year. The Russian is usually dependable on clay, but has amassed third-round exits in Madrid and Monte Carlo and a second-round finish in Rome.
On the other hand, Dzumhur impressed his critics with a quarterfinal run in Santiago and a semifinal finish in Bucharest this year. The Bosnian missed out in Rome but reached the third round of the Madrid Open. Despite a valiant effort against Matteo Arnaldi, the Italian outfoxed him in Madrid in straight sets.
Andrey Rublev will be a clear favorite to win, considering his strong record on clay. The Russian is looking to get back to his best with a couple of solid wins under his belt. He will be hoping to find his range at the Hamburg European Open and enter Paris on a successful note.
Predicted winner: Andrey Rublev.