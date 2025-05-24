Hamburg Open 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: How much did champion Flavio Cobolli and runner-up Andrey Rublev earn?

Flavio Cobolli captured the biggest title of his career at the Hamburg Open 2025. He beat Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 in the final on Saturday, May 24, to claim his second career title and his first at the ATP 500 level. He clinched his maiden title on the ATP Tour a few weeks ago at the Tiriac Open in Bucharest.

Cobolli walked away €403,665 (approx. $458,000) richer thanks to his title-winning run at the Hamburg Open. Runner-up Rublev pocketed €217,200 (approx. $246,000) for his efforts. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the semifinalists, received €115,755 (approx. $155,000) each.

Jiri Lehecka, Luciano Darderi and other quarterfinalists made €59,140 (approx. $67,200), while players who lost in the second round received €31,570 (approx. $42,710). Players who bowed out in the first round added €16,835 (approx. $19,130) to their yearly prize money tally.

Italians Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli won the doubles title with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Andres Molteni and Fernando Romboli. The champions were given a cheque worth €132,560 (approx. $150,000), while the losing finalists received €70,710 (approx. $79,770).

The tournament marked the final pit stop for players before the French Open, which is set to get underway from tomorrow (Sunday, May 25). Cobolli would be pleased with this outcome and will aim to improve upon his previous best result in Paris.

Flavio Cobolli will face Marin Cilic in the first round of the French Open following his triumph at the Hamburg Open

Flavio Cobolli at the Hamburg Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Flavio Cobolli has started to peak at the right time. His triumph at the Hamburg Open would certainly boost his confidence and he would need to be in top form if he wants to make an impact at the season's second Major. His first-round opponent at the French Open 2025 is former US Open champion Marin Cilic.

Cilic faltered in the final qualifying round of the French Open but got a second shot as a lucky loser. He's a former semifinalist at the venue. Cobolli registered his best result in Paris last year by reaching the second round.

Cobolli also won his previous and only encounter against Cilic at the Croatia Open 2023 in straight sets. That match was also contested on clay. Given his past victory in this rivalry coupled with his latest title, the young Italian will be the heavy favorite to come out on top in this encounter.

Cobolli crashed out in the first round of the Australian Open earlier this year. Having underperformed at the season's first Major, he will be keen to make amends at the upcoming Major.

