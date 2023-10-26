Former World No. 3 Paula Badosa expressed her sheer delight at returning to training while recuperating from a back injury.

The Spanish player has been away from the women's tour since her second-round exit at the Wimbledon Championships this year. She was compelled to retire midway during her match against Marta Kostyuk due to a back injury issue.

On a positive note, Badosa shared a picture of herself dedicating quality time to her tennis preparation on practice courts. She expressed her joy at getting back to her training routine and also admitted to feeling a bit exhausted due to low fitness levels.

"Amazing! Happiest girl on earth just being able to do what I love again, but I'm exhausted! SOS," Paula Badosa said while sharing a picture on Instagram.

The 25-year-old has faced a challenging season marked by persistent injuries. She had to withdraw from three out of four major tournaments this year.

Badosa made a strong start to the season and reached the semifinals of the Adelaide International 2. Unfortunately, fitness concerns prevented her from competing at the Australian Open, but she made her return at the Qatar Open.

During the clay court season, the former Indian Wells champion aimed to build momentum, achieving quarterfinal appearances at the Stuttgart Open, Charleston Open, and the 2023 Italian Open. However, her efforts were marred by another injury setback just before the French Open, leading to her withdrawal from the event.

Despite her injuries sidelining her from tennis, Badosa managed to find some quality time for other events and off-court activities. She was seen supporting her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas during the ongoing Asian tennis swing.

Tsitsipas and his brother Petrov chalked up an impressive performance at the European Open in Antwerp, securing their first title on the men's doubles circuit. Badosa joined them during the trophy presentation ceremony and playfully snapped a few pictures with the title-winning duo.

Paula Badosa wishes to win a Grand Slam with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa has shared her dream of winning a major tournament alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The couple began their dating this year and like to keep their fans updated about their whereabouts. During an interview, Badosa candidly revealed that after witnessing Tsitsipas' loss in the Australian Open final, she dreamt of them celebrating a victory together and sharing a romantic evening.

"Surprising, because I never dream about tennis players, but I dreamt about him that night, that we were both winning the Australian Open. Then it was like we were having a very romantic moment, but I'm not going to explain. I'm just going to leave it there,” Paula Badosa said (source - Sportskeeda).

Tsitsipas and Badosa had registered to compete in the mixed doubles competition at the Wimbledon Championships. However, Badosa's injury in the second round forced them to withdraw.

It remains an intriguing prospect to see if the couple will have the opportunity to compete together in a Major and potentially secure a victory in the future.