"Happy wife happy life" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz teases the tennis couple as they cuddle up for New Year's wishes

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Elle Agassi poked fun at her parents as they welcomed the new year in with an adorable photo beside each other.

Agassi and Graf's much-publicized relationship began back in 1999 after the pair spent a lot of time with each other throughout that summer.

Graff soon moved into Agassi's Las Vegas home and the couple tied the knot on October 22, 2001, in a private ceremony in front of just a judge and their mothers. The couple's lives completely turned around in 2001 when they gave birth to their first child, son Jaden. They welcomed a second child in 2003, daughter Jaz.

Eight-time grand slam winner Andre Agassi gave his fans a peek into his New Year's celebrations at home with his wife and 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graff on Tuesday, January 2nd. The 53-year-old posted a picture on Instagram of the couple warmly cuddling each other with a beautiful shot of the city lights as the backdrop.

"With Love ❤️ 2024," Agassi captioned his post.

Daughter Jaz Agassi took to the comments section with a cheeky response to her father.

"Happy wife happy life," she wrote.

Jaz Agassi regularly reacts to her father's activity on Instagram. She previously wished the family dog, Blue, a happy birthday on her dad's Instagram post. She also reacted to her dad's new Christmas shoes, cheekily asking him for a pair of shoes similar to his.

Andre Agassi became part owner of Komodo Pickleball, a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered pickleball equipment, in November last year.

Agassi will work towards "developing new products, expanding global partnerships, and furthering the company's reach", according to a report. His expertise will prove valuable in Komodo's development and growth in the pickleball industry.

Speaking to the media about his new partnership, Agassi expressed his enthusiasm to be doing something new like this. Eager to contribute to the brand, Agassi looked all set to get the journey started.

"This Komodo partnership was born out of a genuine enthusiasm, if not borderline obsession with this wonderful game. Komodo Pickleball not only shares my love for competition but embodies the spirit of excellence that I believe in. I am thrilled to be a part of this exceptional team and contribute to the growth of this extraordinary brand," Agassi exclaimed.

