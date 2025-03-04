"Hard for Iga Swiatek to win";"Cakewalk for Aryna Sabalenka again" - Fans react to Indian Wells 2025 women's draw ft. Coco Gauff

With Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff in action at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, also known as the Indian Wells Open, fans have shared their strong opinions on the unveiling of the women's draw. The main draw action of the WTA 1000 event will take place from March 5 to 16.

Following a first-round bye, No. 1 seed Sabalenka will kick off her campaign against the winner of the match between Anna Blinkova and McCartney Kessler, followed by a potential third-round clash with Magdalena Frech or Anhelina Kalinina. Ekaterina Alexandrova and Beatriz Haddad Maia feature as the World No. 1's likely fourth-round opponents, with Jasmine Paolini and Daria Kasatkina looming in the quarterfinals.

Coco Gauff also features in the top half of the draw and could meet Emma Raducanu in a blockbuster second-round meeting, provided the Brit triumphs over Moyuka Uchijima. The American will potentially lock horns with last year's runner-up Maria Sakkari in the third round, followed by a fourth-round clash with Amanda Anisimova, Belinda Bencic, or Anna Kalinskaya.

If Gauff advances, she will likely square off against Emma Navarro or Madison Keys in the quarterfinals, with a potential semifinal clash with Aryna Sabalenka on the cards.

Headlining the bottom half of the draw, second seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek will commence her campaign against Caroline Garcia or Bernarda Pera. The Pole will likely come up against Ons Jabeur in the third round, with Karolina Muchova and Yulia Putintseva awaiting her in the fourth round.

If the World No. 2 progresses, she will potentially lock horns with Zheng Qinwen or Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals. Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, and Mirra Andreeva loom as Swiatek's likely semifinal opponents.

Following the release of the draw, many fans suggested that Iga Swiatek had a very difficult path to winning her first title since the 2024 French Open.

"Hard for Iga to win I guess. Maybe the drought will continue," a fan wrote.

"All of Iga's opps in her bracket. I hate it here," another fan shared.

"Ons-iga R3 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Why god why?!" said another.

In contrast, several fans argued that Aryna Sabalenka had a "cakewalk" to the title.

"This cakewalk for saba again," one fan commented.

"Easiest draw as always, what’s new?" another fan chimed in.

With the likes of Mirra Andreeva, Elena Rybakina, and Jessica Pegula looming in Naomi Osaka's quarter, others lamented the "brutal" nature of the Japanese's draw.

"Can Naomi ever have a nice draw like😭😭😭," one fan posted.

"Dang I just want to see Naomi make a run but if she makes it past the first round then it sets up an Auckland final with the winner facing Mirra 😭," another fan wrote.

"Desperately need Naomi to get seeded again. Her draws have been brutal," a fan wrote.

Iga Swiatek looks to win third Indian Wells Open title; Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff aim for maiden titles at event

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek won her second Indian Wells title last year, claiming a dominant 6-4, 6-0 win over Maria Sakkari in the final. After a disappointing Middle East swing, the Pole will aim to successfully defend her title at the BNP Paribas Open.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to triumph at the WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career. The World No. 1 has reached the final on one previous occasion, suffering a 7-6(11), 6-4 loss to Elena Rybakina at the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Coco Gauff is also looking to win her maiden title at the Indian Wells Open. The American achieved her best result at the WTA 1000 event last year, making a run to the semifinals before falling short against eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

