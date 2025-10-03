"Hard to take them seriously" - Rennae Stubbs criticizes Carlos Alcaraz for signing up for exhibition events despite complaints about busy schedule

Carlos Alcaraz recently made his feelings known about the busy tennis calendar, highlighting that the tight schedule would takes its toll on players’ mental and physical well-being. In light of this, six-time Grand Slam champion Rennae Stubbs criticized the Spaniard for demanding fewer mandatory tournaments while signing up for multiple exhibition matches during the off-season.

Ad

Alcaraz was most recently in action at the Japan Open, where he downed Taylor Fritz in the finals to win his eight title of the year. After the tournament, the 22-year-old was asked for his thoughts abouts the extensive ATP calender, which requires top players to compete in several mandatory events.

In response, Carlos Alcaraz stated that the tight schedule was taxing for players and that he would consider opting out of tournaments in the future in order to prioritise his health. Most recently, Rennae Stubbs criticized the Spaniard for demanding a smaller schedule while signing up for multiple exhibition matches in December, saying in an appearance on her podcast,

Ad

Trending

“I do think it's funny because as much as I love Carlos, it's like I have recently seen that he is literally signed up for like every exhibition in December. He's doing one in New Jersey, he's doing the one in Saudi Arabia. Like, it is hard to take them seriously when they're like, yes, the schedule needs to be smaller so that I can go play exhibitions in the Miami suburbs. Again, not so much critique, it's just a little inconsistent. Yeah, that just makes me, that's what makes me laugh.”

Ad

During the off season, Alcaraz will be playing two exhibition matches in the US. On December 7, he will take on Frances Tiafoe in New Jersey, before playing Joao Fonseca a day later in Miami.

Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of the Shanghai Masters

Alcaraz at the Japan Open (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz has had a busy 2025 season. Amidst his packed schedule, the Spaniard recently announced that he would be opting out of the Shanghai Masters, a ATP 1000 event that will feature the likes of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz was last seen in action at the Japan Open. In Tokyo, the 22-year-old injured his ankle during his first round match but made a swift recovery. He beat Zizou Bergs, Brandon Nakashim, and Casper Ruud en route to the finals. In the summit clash, he avenged his Laver Cup loss to beat Taylor Fritz in straight sets and win his eighth title of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More