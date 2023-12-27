"Hard work will pay off" - Naomi Osaka asserts as she shows off her 'never before' done target-hitting ahead of Brisbane International 2024

Naomi Osaka recently gave the tennis world an electrifying glimpse of her latest practice session ahead of her return to the tennis scene.

New mother Osaka is gearing up for a comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International, which will be held from December 31 – January 7. The four-time Grand Slam champion will be back in action after 15 months, having not played a competitive match since her appearance at the WTA 500 in Tokyo in September 2022.

Osaka welcomed her first child, daughter Skai, in July, and was back to training just weeks after giving birth. The Japanese further intensified her comeback preparations in November, after announcing the WTA 500 in Brisbane as her site of return. She also started sharing regular updates of her practice sessions.

The former World No. 1, who has now landed in the Australian city, recently shared a clip of herself hitting the bull’s eye during a serve target practice drill.

“Hard work will eventually pay off,” Naomi Osaka wrote on Instagram.

As an additional detail, Osaka also noted that it was the first time she was able to hit the sleeve off the targeted can.

“Also, I want everyone to know I hit the sleeve off the can. That’s never happened to me before lol,” she added on her Instagram story.

"An Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina, does not want to play against somebody like Naomi Osaka" – Barbara Schett

Naomi Osaka practices ahead of the 2024 Brisbane International

Former World No. 7 and Eurosport presenter Barbara Schett recently shared her thoughts on how Naomi Osaka’s fast-approaching return would impact the current top players.

Schett said that given Osaka’s aggressive game style, she was likely to pose a threat to the likes of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, and World No. 4 Elena Rybakina, who according to the Austrian, would dread facing her.

“We know that she can hit the ball extremely hard, so pace is not going to be a problem at all. And one thing is for sure, an Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina, does not want to play against somebody like Naomi Osaka. The pressure will be on for them,” Barbara Schett told Eurosport.

Naomi Osaka’s career so far has been one for the history books. The 26-year-old has won seven titles, four of which are Grand Slams – the 2018 and 2020 US Open, and the 2019 and 2021 Australian Open. She has also held the World No. 1 spot for 25 weeks.

Schett opined that Osaka’s age is on her side to script a successful second phase of her career.

“She has won Grand Slam titles, and I think she's still young enough to have a second career. Also, her approach might be different now because she's had a baby," Schett said.

Schett also approved of Naomi Osaka’s recent practice sessions.

“I was very excited [to see her back] because she is a global star. I think she still has a lot of tennis in her. I've seen a few videos of the way she was practicing; she's looking fit," the Austrian added.

Currently unranked, Osaka has received a wild card entry to contest the 2024 Brisbane International. The tournament will also host other Grand Slam champions such as Sabalenka, Rybakina, and Jelena Ostapenko, who are expected to be the top 3 seeds. On the men's side, Rafael Nadal, too, will make a return at the event.

