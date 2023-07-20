Tennis fans on social media were worried about Japanese star Naomi Osaka's return to training merely days after she gave birth.

Former World No. 1, Naomi Osaka recently gave birth to her baby daughter, Shia, with longtime boyfriend and three-time Grammy-nominated rap artist Cordae. Osaka's last appearance on the WTA Tour was in September 2022. She pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open and publicly announced her pregnancy in January.

Although Osaka's pregnancy announcement mentioned that she is aiming for a return at the 2024 Melbourne Major, new developments suggest otherwise. The 25-year-old seems eager to get in shape for a comeback.

In a video posted on social media, the four-time Grand Slam champion was seen training with an alternated version of lateral hurdle jumps on a synthetic race track.

One fan stated that they were happy about Osaka's return, but questioned whether the same was healthy for her during the postpartum period.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm really happy to have Naomi back, but... 15 days? Am I the only one who thinks it's unhealthy and is creating a pressure to come back as soon as possible?"

Another fan claimed that athletes' bodies are "built different" and that Osaka wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't approved by her doctors.

"Honestly, I think she has a good medical team around her + doctors and she definitely asked if she can do it? these women are built different, they literally train during pregnancy too, so I think she wouldn't do this if she wasn't allowed to by her doctors."

Naomi Osaka is currently at her lowest rank since 2013

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 US Open

As a consequence of her lengthy absence from professional tennis, Naomi Osaka has fallen down in the WTA rankings and currently holds the 439th spot. Osaka held the same rank nearly ten years ago in the first week of December 2013 and ended the year ranked No. 430.

Before announcing her withdrawal from the Australian Open and with it, her maternity leave, Naomi Osaka held the 42nd position in the WTA charts. On January 28, 2019, the four-time Grand Slam attained the World No. 1 spot and enjoyed her rank as the top female tennis player in the world for 25 weeks.

