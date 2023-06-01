"Hardest most brutal sport in the world" - Tennis world including Denis Shapovalov reacts to Jannik Sinner's French Open 2023 loss to Daniel Altmaier

Jannik Sinner’s shocking upset at the hands of Daniel Altmaier in the second round of the 2023 French Open made the tennis world acknowledge the grueling nature of the sport.

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner took on Daniel Altmaier on Thursday, June 1. The duo had clashed once before, in the opening round of last year’s US Open, where Sinner came out on top after a hard-fought five setter.

Their latest encounter in Paris was reminiscent of their match in New York, as it similarly went the distance. However, it was Altmaier who came out on top this time around. After a high-octane battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen that lasted five hours and 26 minutes, the German sealed the victory 6-7 (0), 7-6 (7), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

The match, currently the longest one contested in this year’s tournament, saw Jannik Sinner fail to convert two match points in the fourth set, as he served for the match. After forcing a decider, Daniel Altmaier made the first move by snatching a break in the seventh game of the fifth set for a 4-3 lead. Despite the lead, however, the 24-year-old was unable to ease past a tenacious Sinner, who denied Altmaier the win when he first served for the match.

The Italian leveled the final set score at 5-5 only to be broken in the next game. Daniel Altmaier eventually concluded the clash with a successful service hold, but not without his 21-year-old opponent denying him four match points. 79th ranked Altmaier burst into tears as he celebrated his hard-earned victory.

The tennis world, including Denis Shapovalov, Mark Petchey, Rennae Stubbs and Patrick McEnroe were left amazed by the remarkable tennis displayed by the two competitors and shared their feelings about the brutal conclusion.

“Honestly no other sport like tennis. 5 and a half hours of unreal fighting,” Denis Shapovalov wrote.

“Hardest most brutal sport in the world,” commentator and former player Mark Petchey declared.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis world:

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan You know you're legit when you get a one-minute standing ovation from the Suzanne-Lenglen crowd You know you're legit when you get a one-minute standing ovation from the Suzanne-Lenglen crowd https://t.co/PX3LcVfAJi

Gill Gross 🧋 @Gill_Gross That Altmaier Sinner match was reminiscent of a corny underdog protagonist sports movie. But it was real, and it was spectacular. That Altmaier Sinner match was reminiscent of a corny underdog protagonist sports movie. But it was real, and it was spectacular.

Del🇪🇺 mastodon.world/@Stroppa_Del @Stroppa_Del Jannik just cannot lose matches like this in a grandslam, just can't.

And yet. Really disappointed. Jannik just cannot lose matches like this in a grandslam, just can't.And yet. Really disappointed.

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17 I loved every single second of this battle. Thanks Daniel Altmaier, thanks Jannik Sinner



Tennis is truly a special sport I loved every single second of this battle. Thanks Daniel Altmaier, thanks Jannik SinnerTennis is truly a special sport

Mason @masonryrafan



With regards to technical - Altmeier is in the Thiem/Musetti/Gasquet mold of claycourter. His defence on clay is very disruptive with that loopy 1-hander of his. Commiserations for Jannik. played his heart out for over 5 hours but it wasn’t enough. May he recover wellWith regards to technical - Altmeier is in the Thiem/Musetti/Gasquet mold of claycourter. His defence on clay is very disruptive with that loopy 1-hander of his. Commiserations for Jannik. played his heart out for over 5 hours but it wasn’t enough. May he recover well ❤️ With regards to technical - Altmeier is in the Thiem/Musetti/Gasquet mold of claycourter. His defence on clay is very disruptive with that loopy 1-hander of his.

MARIA HENRY @MAZZAROO33 It's funny. What is often perceived as an 'easier' draw, often bring an entirely different set of pressures to the best players. Bravo to Altmaier though. He clearly had a game plan and eventually it worked It's funny. What is often perceived as an 'easier' draw, often bring an entirely different set of pressures to the best players. Bravo to Altmaier though. He clearly had a game plan and eventually it worked

"It is a tough one to swallow" – Jannik Sinner after defeat to Daniel Altmaier at French Open 2023

Jannik Sinner during his second round match at the 2023 French Open

The 2023 French Open second round loss is Jannik Sinner’s fourth consecutive Grand Slam exit on the back of a five-set contest. The Italian previously lost in five sets to - Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinals, Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open 2022 quarterfinals, and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open 2023 fourth round.

The 21-year-old Italian, who has otherwise had a successful season, confessed that the loss to Daniel Altmaier is a bitter pill to swallow.

“I feel like the season is going good. I played a lot of matches. But for sure the last two tournaments were not that what I was expecting,” Sinner said in his press-conference. He added, “It is a tough one to swallow.”

Sinner has been knocking on the door at big events for a while now but has failed to lift a significant title thus far in his young career. He admitted that he put “too much” pressure on himself.

“I knew it was a tough last two tournaments. I put myself maybe a little bit too much expectations or pressure, call it however you want, and, you know, it's part of the game,” he said.

Despite the unfortunate loss, the player maintained an optimistic approach.

“But, you know, I keep going,” Sinner said. “This is the sport. I will for sure come back stronger.”

After defeating Jannik Sinner, Daniel Altmaier will now face former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov for a spot in the fourth round of the French Open.

