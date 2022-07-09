Has Novak Djokovic beaten Nick Kyrgios? Find out how have the 2022 Wimbledon finalists have fared against each other so far

World No. 3 Novak Djokovic and 40th-ranked Nick Kyrgios are all set to lock horns in the Wimbledon final on Sunday. This will only be the third meeting between the two players and the first at a Major, with the Australian leading 2-0 head-to-head. Djokovic is yet to beat Kyrgios, with the Aussie one of the very few players to have a positive record against the Serb.

After nearly two weeks of action-packed tennis, the 2022 Wimbledon Championships are nearing their end. While Djokovic defeated players like Jannik Sinner and Cameron Norrie on his way to the final, Kyrgios overcame the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Brandon Nakashima.

The 27-year-old Kyrgios was scheduled to face Rafael Nadal in the semifinals before an injury ruled the Spaniard out.

Laver Cup @LaverCup 20-time major champion Novak Djokovic will face first-time Grand Slam finalist Nick Kyrgios for the Wimbledon 2022 title. 20-time major champion Novak Djokovic will face first-time Grand Slam finalist Nick Kyrgios for the Wimbledon 2022 title. https://t.co/Mwe4L1aj6P

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has never won a single set against Kyrgios, nor has he ever broken his serve. The two matches that they played against each other were just 13 days apart in March 2017. The first was in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open, where the Aussie fired 24 aces against Djokovic's two and beat him 7-6(9), 7-5.

The next chapter was at the Indian Wells Masters 1000 event. Once again, Kyrgios banked upon his big serve, dishing out 14 aces to just three from the Serb. The Australian won their round of 16 match 6-4, 7-6(3).

The duo have taken pot shots and digs at each other on multiple occasions in the past. However, they have put it behind them and been on good terms ever since Kyrgios openly supported Djokovic at the Australian Open this year.

"We definitely have a bit of a bromance now" - Nick Kyrgios on Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios is into his first Grand Slam final.

Nick Kyrgios has reached a Grand Slam final for the first time in his career. However, in order to lift the title, he will have to overcome the biggest challenge that there is at Wimbledon today — Novak Djokovic. The Serb has won 27 matches on the trot in London, including the last three titles in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

"We actually DM each other on Instagram now, which is weird."



#BBCTennis #Wimbledon A Kyrgios 🤝 Djokovic bromance!"We actually DM each other on Instagram now, which is weird." A Kyrgios 🤝 Djokovic bromance!"We actually DM each other on Instagram now, which is weird." 😅#BBCTennis #Wimbledon https://t.co/Y0Up3e77zJ

In the pre-final press conference, the World No. 40 Australian commented on his relationship with Djokovic and revealed that they communicate via Instagram DMs, and have a bromance going on.

"We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird. I felt like I was the only player to stand up for him with all that drama at the Australian Open and that's where respect is earned, when a real life crisis is happening. We actually DM each other on Instagram. He actually told me earlier in the week, 'Hope to see you Sunday'," Kyrgios said.

