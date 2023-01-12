Has Novak Djokovic ever lost an Australian Open final? Looking back at the Serb's previous summit clashes at Melbourne Park

Novak Djokovic has an imperious record at the Australian Open, winning 82 of his 90 matches, including nine titles. More impressively, he's a perfect 9-0 in finals, as well as semifinals, at the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Serb won his ninth title at Melbourne Park two years ago, beating Daniil Medvedev in the title match, having won his first title in 2008 (beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga).

On that note, here's a look at how the World No. 4 has fared in Australian Open finals over the years:

#2008 - Novak Djokovic beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (4-6, 6-4. 6-3, 7-6)

Australian Open 2008 - Men's Singles Champion Photocall

In his first Australian Open final in 2008, Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down to beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfied Tsonga in a fourth-set tiebreak. It was the Serb's first of 21 Grand Slam singles titles.

#2011 - beat Andy Murray (6-4, 6-2, 6-3)

Australian Open 2011 - Men's Champion Photocall

Three years after his first triumph at Melbourne Park, Novak Djokovic returned to the winner's podium, beating Andy Murray in straight sets for his second Grand Slam title.

#2012 - beat Rafael Nadal (5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7, 7-5)

2012 Australian Open - Day 14

In one of the best Australian Open finals in recent memory, Novak Djokovic recovered from a break down in the final set to beat Rafael Nadal in a 5-hour 53-minute slugfest. It remains the longest Grand Slam final in the Open Era.

#2013 - beat Andy Murray (6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-2)

2013 Australian Open - Day 14

In another hard-fought title match for the second straight year, Djokovic beat Andy Murray in four sets to become the first male player in the Open Era to do an Australian Open three-peat.

#2015 - beat Andy Murray (7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-0)

Australian Open 2015 - Men's Champion Photocall

Novak Djokovic once again got the better of Andy Murray in the final to become the first male player in the Open Era to win five Australian Open titles.

#2016 - beat Andy Murray (6-1, 7-5, 7-6)

2016 Australian Open - Day 14

Meeting Andy Murray in the title match for the third time in four years (fourth overall), Djokovic went level with Roy Emerson (six) for most Australian Open titles overall.

#2019 - beat Rafael Nadal (6-3, 6-2, 6-3)

2019 Australian Open - Day 14

In a rematch of their epic 2012 title match, Novak Djokovic met Rafael Nadal in the final.

Unlike that title match, though, this one was a damp squib, as Djokovic recorded one of his most dominating victories over the Spaniard. With the win, the Serb became the first male player to win seven Australian Open titles, breaking a tie with Roger Federer.

#2020 - beat Dominic Thiem (6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4)

2020 Australian Open - Day 14

Djokovic came close to losing his first Australian Open final when he found himself two sets to one down against Dominic Thiem. Coming within three games of defeat in the fourth, the Serb rallied to extend his perfect record in title matches at Melbourne Park to 8-0.

#2021 - beat Daniil Medvedev (7-5, 6-2, 6-2)

2021 Australian Open: Day 14

Returning to the final for the third time in as many years (ninth overall), Djokovic downed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to complete a second three-peat at the tournament.

Djokovic's nine Australian Open titles are only bettered by Nadal (14) at Roland Garros for most wins at a Grand Slam by a male player.

