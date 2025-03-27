"Has to be top 10 worst days of Iga Swiatek's life" - Fans react as Rafael Nadal celebrates Alexandra Eala's shock upset over Pole at Miami Open

Alexandra Eala pulled off the biggest win of her career so far by eliminating second seed Iga Swiatek from the 2025 Miami Open. The stunning upset drew praise from 22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal and left many fans in shock.

Swiatek entered the match as the favorite to win but Eala started off strongly and led the match after winning the first set 6-2. She put on a fine display in the second set to register a 6-2, 7-5 win and book her place in the semifinals of the Miami Open.

Rafael Nadal was overjoyed to see the wildcard succeed and shared his reaction on X.

"👏🏻 We are extremely proud of you, Alex. What an incredible tournament! Let’s keep dreaming! 💪🏼," he wrote.

Several fans reacted to Nadal's post with one writing:

"this has to be like top 10 worst days of iga’s life stay strong my girl," they said.

"@iga_swiatek you were so cold with the hand shake," another wrote.

"Why are people making it about Iga? I'm sure she's happy for Eala too regardless of the loss," one said.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

"Swiatek seeing that Rafa tweeted but realising it’s against her," one fan said.

"Confidence and Faith pays off! Resilience! 🤫," one commented.

"From Rafa Nadal himself! More power to you, Alex Eala!," another chimed in.

Alexandra Eala has enjoyed an impressive run at the Miami Open so far, having previously beeaten the likes of Jelena Ostapenko and Katie Volynets before her wins over Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek.

After eliminating Iga Swiatek, Alexandra Eala will face home Jessica Pegula in the Miami Open SF

Alexandra Eala and Iga Swiatek after their match at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

Following her win over Iga Swiatek, Alexandra Eala will next play fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the semifinals of the Miami Open.

Pegula booked her place in the last four of the WTA 1000 event for the third time in her career after overcoming Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2 in a thrilling encounter. The American previously triumphed over the likes of Bernarda Pera, 32nd seed Anna Kalinskaya and Marta Kostyuk

Eala and Pegula will lock horns for the very first time, with their head-to-head currently locked at 0-0. The Filipino will reach her maiden WTA singles final if she produces another upset, while the American will reach her sixth WTA 1000 title clash if she comes out on top.

Whoever out of the two wins, will lock horns with either World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka or sixth seed Jasmine Paolini in the Miami Open final.

