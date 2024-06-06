"Have money for Zendaya but not new designs?", "P*ssing me the fu** off" - Fans call out Iga Swiatek's clothing sponsor On after latest commercial

Hollywood star Zendaya was featured in a recent commercial for On, a Swiss running shoes and apparel company. The brand is backed by Roger Federer and is endorsed by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Fans, however, were not pleased to see the brand collaborating with the American actress.

Zendaya has done a photoshoot in the brand's apparel and a minute-long commercial has also been released. It was uploaded by an X account with the caption:

"OH HELLOOO"

Several fans have been unhappy with the quality and design of the kits On released for Swiatek. They commented their displeasure on the post featuring Zendaya too.

"P*ssing me the fu** off... daya ate as expected but when will iga ffs," one fan wrote.

"So they have money for zendaya but not a couple of new designs? unserious organization," another posted.

"They have money to have zendaya on board but not make good kits..," a third fan bemoaned.

"How tf are they getting Zendaya when they can’t even make a cute kit," yet another fan wrote.

One fan complained about the quality of the kits and wrote:

"all this media budget yet their design team is working with two scraps of fabric, dull shears and loose thread."

One fan hoped for Iga Swiatek to receive a better fit from On during the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. They wrote:

"oh thats so iconic from on...also that wimbledon fit for iga better be good or."

Iga Swiatek and Zendaya met after the Pole won the Indian Wells Open in March 2024

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Final Day

Zendaya and Tom Holland were present in the stadium during Iga Swiatek's India Wells Open final against Maria Sakkari. The World No. 1 got the better of the Greek 6-4, 6-0 to win the title on March 17.

After the match, Swiatek met Zendaya, and the pair interacted. The Pole mentioned later in a press conference after the match that Zendaya has a down-to-earth personality. Swiatek also welcomed the American actress to come practice with her whenever she wanted to.

"She can practice with me any time if she wants to. (Laughter). But for sure it was fun and she's a really great person. I feel pretty privileged that I'm in this place where I can meet these kind of people."

Later, in an interview with Eurosport, Zendaya highlighted her meeting with Iga Swiatek and heaped praises on the Pole. She also mentioned that she herself was similar to the tennis star and they were just part of "different worlds".