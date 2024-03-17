Following her second Indian Wells title win, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek had a chance to meet 'Dune' star Zendaya and later expressed her admiration for the American actress.

Swiatek was up against Maria Sakkari in the summit clash of the WTA 1000 tournament on March 17 in a rematch of last year's final. The Pole showed complete dominance over her opponent, winning 6-4, 6-0 in just one hour and nine minutes.

With this victory, Swiatek secured her second title of the season and her 19th WTA title overall. Additionally, she moved closer to achieving the prestigious Sunshine Double for the second time (after 2022), with the Miami Open approaching.

During Iga Swiatek's match against Maria Sakkari, Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland were spotted in the crowd. The World No. 1 caught up with the actress after the trophy ceremony, and they had a brief chat which ended with a hug.

During her post-match press conference, Swiatek discussed her interaction with Zendaya, expressing how privileged she felt to meet her and praising her down-to-earth personality.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also invited Zendaya to join her for tennis practices, especially since Zendaya's tennis-related movie 'Challenger' is set to release soon on April 26.

"For sure, meeting Zendaya was crazy, but on the other hand, she's a human like all of us," Iga Swiatek said. "So I was just happy that she's enjoying tennis and she's, you know, having this movie with tennis theme coming out. So that should be really exciting."

"She can practice with me any time if she wants to. (Laughter). But for sure it was fun and she's a really great person. I feel pretty privileged that I'm in this place where I can meet these kind of people," she added.