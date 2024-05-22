Iga Swiatek's outfit for the 2024 French Open has sparked disappointed reactions from tennis fans. Many have expressed frustration with her clothing sponsor On, the Roger Federer-backed sportswear brand.

Swiatek has enjoyed a remarkable European claycourt season, winning back-to-back WTA 1000 titles at the Madrid Open and Italian Open. Given her recent success, the Pole will carry an air of confidence into her title defense at the French Open, having arrived in Paris for the claycourt Major.

Ahead of the four-time Grand Slam champion's campaign, On unveiled their Roland Garros collection, featuring a vibrant brick pink, white and purple ombre design on the tops, available in both half-sleeves and sleeveless styles.

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek debuted the new kit in style alongside 'Friends' actress Courteney Cox, showing off the matching skirt.

Expand Tweet

Fans have frequently criticized On for their repetitive outfits for the World No. 1, and they were once again disappointed by the design choices for her Roland Garros kit.

"They searched "calming wallpaper" on pinterest , printed it on a white top and called it a new collection," one fan commented.

"Genuinely curious if there’s an actual designer there or if it’s just interns scrambling stuff together and then remembering the world number 1 has to wear this," another fan chimed in.

"Makes me appreciate the timeless look of Lacoste even more, this looks like a clown suit," said another.

One fan, meanwhile, nostalgically reminisced about the 22-year-old's previous partnership with Asics.

"Me thinking about Asics times:" a fan posted with a reference to 'The Office.'

Expand Tweet

Several fans also denounced Iga Swiatek's French Open outfit as "horrible."

"The kits are so horrible which means Iga is winning RG with it," one fan commented.

"Horrible.. and they still havent changed up that tired a** skirt design," another fan wrote.

"This is horrible. It looks like a 2-year's old messy bib and face after blueberry pie and juice," said yet another.

Others took sarcastic digs at the lack of variety on display, suggesting that it did not deserve to be labeled a "collection."

"Men and women having the same collection (aka one kit) once again. Can’t wait for the third game of every match when it starts sticking on their bodies," a fan posted.

"Maybe the collection are the friends we made along the way," said another.

"Is the collection in the room with us," shared yet another.

Iga Swiatek on partnering with On: "Roger Federer's a huge inspiration, he was a big factor for me in making this decision"

Iga Swiatek

In an interview with Vogue last year, Iga Swiatek hailed Roger Federer as a major source of inspiration, revealing that his involvement in On significantly influenced her decision to sign with the brand.

"When Roger (retired), I was just entering the tour, so the timing wasn’t perfect for us to be on tour together. I met him when I was already talking with On," Iga Swiatek said.

"Everything that he does is with so much class. Roger’s a huge inspiration; he changed our game, basically. He was a big factor for me in making this decision," she added.

Despite fans' misgivings about her outfit for the 2024 French Open, the World No. 1 will be glad to don the predominantly purple outfit, having expressed her desire to incorporate the color into her kits.

"I love purple. And I love green. Those are two colors that, in everyday life, are hard to wear [laughs]. I love purple, though; I’m pretty sure I’m going to convince On to do something purple in the future," she said.

Iga Swiatek enters the claycourt Major as the top seed and two-time defending champion, on the hunt for her fifth Grand Slam title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback