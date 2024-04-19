Iga Swiatek repeating her Roger Federer-backed On outfit yet again to kick off the 2024 claycourt season has upset several tennis fans on social media.

Swiatek commenced her clay campaign at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Thursday, April 18. Following an opening-round bye, the two-time defending champion beat Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-4 to advance to her third straight quarterfinal, where she will now meet Emma Raducanu.

During the match, Iga Swiatek wore a familiar black kit with hot pink stripes by On Running. The Pole was first spotted wearing the outfit - which also comes in a white and pink variant - at this year’s Australian Open in January.

Tennis fans expressed their disappointment about the same. One individual hinted at regretting an appreciative comment made about the World No. 1’s kit back in January.

"This is a top 3 Iga Swiatek outfit ever," the person commented on X in January.

"Little did I know she'd still be wearing it THREE MONTHS LATER."

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time that tennis fans have expressed their discontent about the Roger Federer-backed Swiss brand repeating the same kit. Many of them thus took sarcastic digs at On Running following Swiatek’s latest appearance.

"Iga Swiatek stuns in @on_running's BRAND NEW clay swing kit," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan pointed out that Iga Swiatek often wears unique designs and patterns during her training sessions. However, during her matches, the Pole, who previously wore Asics, has sported the same silhouettes in similar patterns and colorways ever since she announced her partnership with the brand in March 2023.

"What’s funny is they have no issues coming up with new colours and patterns for their training gear every 2 weeks like they’re just so set on not replacing this tired a*s kit till the next Slam"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"@on_running have a special place in hell," one fan wrote.

"also it makes ZERO sense from the business perspective. Like what is their plan here?" another fan questioned.

"An unserious brand tbh bar roger's face in the promo i struggle to see how they have more than asics," a fan said.

"Beautiful, never seen something quite like this done before," yet another fan wrote sarcastically.

Apart from Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton is sponsored by Roger Federer-backed On Running

Ben Shelton pictured in his Roger Federer-backed On Running kit at the 2024 Australian Open

Both Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton landed deals with the Roger Federer-backed sportswear manufacturer simultaneously, in March 2023.

Shelton, the American No. 1 men’s player, is often seen sporting kits that are similar to those worn by Swiatek. Apart from the Polish and American duo, up-and-coming Brazilian tennis player – 17-year-old Joao Fonseca, too, wears On Running on the court.

The Swiss brand recently landed in controversy when fans disapproved of the seemingly indistinguishable outfits donned by all three players. Many fans also didn’t appreciate it when On Running rolled out a limited-edition shirt in honor of Ben Shelton at the 2024 Australian Open, while seemingly disregarding a four-time Grand Slam champion in Iga Swiatek.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : Should Iga Swiatek opt for a new kit during her claycourt campaign? Yes No 12 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback