Tennis fans on social media once again blasted apparel manufacturer On after seeing Brazilian prodigy Joao Fonseca wearing the same outfit as Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek has been wearing On's kits and footwear since March 2023 after ending her association with Asics. On had also roped in Ben Shelton and Joao Fonseca at the same time as Swiatek.

Fonseca faced a 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4 loss at the hands of Britain's Jan Choinski in the first round of the Estoril Open on Wednesday, April 3. He notably faced another defeat on Wednesday at the ATP 250 event in doubles.

He had paired up with Portugal's Joao Sousa in the doubles draw. The duo faltered in the first round itself as they lost 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 to Sam Verbeek and Marcelo Demoliner.

For the tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter), however, Fonseca's loss didn't cause as big a disappointment as his outfit for the day did. Fans complained that On has given him the same privilege it gives Iga Swiatek by sending him the same kits as her.

"I hate On Running so much... why is Fonseca wearing the same exact kit and cap as Iga. He's a 17 year old rising player.. the disrespect is just insane," a fan wrote.

The same fan then took a sarcastic dig at the brand by hinting at Iga Swiatek's reign at the top spot in the WTA rankings.

"We really about to hit 100 week as #1 recycling the same kit since forever," the fan added.

Another fan addressed his complaint directly to Roger Federer, who has made investments in On's footwear arm called On Running. The fan wrote:

"@rogerfederer can’t you make a call??"

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Iga Swiatek set to represent Poland in Billie Jean King Cup 2024 qualifiers

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is set to represent Poland's national team in the qualifying rounds of the Billie Jean King Cup 2024, scheduled to begin on Friday, April 12. She will lead Poland's charge against Switzerland in Biel.

Swiatek recently failed to impress at the Miami Open 2024 as she bowed out of the tournament after losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round. A few weeks ago, she had triumphed at Indian Wells.

After the national duty, the four-time Grand Slam champion will head to Stuttgart to kickstart her claycourt campaign for the season. Swiatek is interestingly the two-time defending champion in Stuttgart. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka in consecutive finals in 2022 and 2023.

