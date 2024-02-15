"Haven't seen my family yet" – Jannik Sinner opens up on not meeting his parents as 'busy days' go by after Australian Open triumph

Jannik Sinner has yet to share his 2024 Australian Open triumph with his family in person.

Sinner was crowned the champion in Melbourne on January 28, after he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final. He was pushed to the cliff edge by the Russian after the latter raced to a 2-0 lead.

But Sinner found his feet from the third set onwards and staged a spirited comeback to win 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in his first-ever Major final. Notably, the Italian's parents, Siglinde and Johann, found special mentions in his speech during the presentation ceremony and the post-match press conference.

Surprisingly enough, Sinner still hasn't seen any of his family members since making those speeches at Melbourne Park. The 22-year-old recently spoke to Sky Sports Tennis on the sidelines of the Rotterdam Open and confirmed the same.

"I haven’t seen my family yet. I'm going to see them after this tournament. I’m going to my parents' place after here," Jannik Sinner said.

Sinner added that while his Australian Open victory has brought about some changes to Siglinde and Johann's lives in terms of media attention, his parents continue to 'stay the same'.

"We call each other and you know, there are some journalists out of the house of my parents' place. So yeah, it has changed a little bit but I'm still the same person as I was before Australia. Even my parents stay the same, they still go to work like usual days so it's all good," Sinner added.

Siglinde works as an attendant in a ski lodge in Sexten, Italy, and Johann is a chef in the same business.

Sinner also talked about meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.

"Some busy days after Melbourne, I went to meet maybe the most important people in Italy, which was really for me, it was a huge privilege and honor," he said.

Expand Tweet

"I love to stay on the court" - Jannik Sinner on hitting practice courts a few days after Australian Open campaign

Jannik Sinner with head coach Darren Cahill (L)

A couple of days after the high-profile meetings, Jannik Sinner expectedly returned to his home in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, and went practicing. He said, via the aforementioned source:

"Then after two days, I went to Monaco, rested two days and we started to practise again like usual days. That's what I love to do, I love to play tennis, I love to stay on the court."

Jannik Sinner has already made it through the first round at the Rotterdam Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Botic van de Zandschulp. He is next scheduled to take on Gael Monfils, against whom he holds a dominant 4-1 head-to-head record.