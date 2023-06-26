"He has already won Wimbledon 2023, hasn't he" - Novak Djokovic fans react to the Serb 'swinging into grasscourt season'

Novak Djokovic posted an interesting video on social media, talking about his upcoming grass court season while on a swing.

Djokovic has recently arrived at Wimbledon, after previously preparing for the tournament at Janko Tipsarevic's tennis academy in Montenegro. He has since posted a lot of stuff on social media, with the latest being a video of the Serb on a swing.

"Swinging my way into the grass season," Djokovic wrote on Twitter.

Tennis fans didn't know what to think of the video, but the message in the caption was much clearer.

Many saw it as the 36-year-old saying that he's as ready as ever for the grasscourt season and Wimbledon 2023.

"Nah he already has won Wimbledon 2023 hasn't he", a fan wrote on Twitter.

"I can bet my life you're winning Wimbledon! Goo king Nole!" another one added.

Other fans of Djokovic wished him good luck at SW19, where he will try and defend his title.

The Serb has won four Wimbledon trophies in a row and seven in his career. In 2023, he will try to equal Roger Federer's records of eight titles won and five in a row.

"We all want to see you eat grass for the 8th time," another fan posted.

Shikha Arora @shiklet 🫶 Can't wait to see you on the court! Lots of love @DjokerNole All the very best, Novak! Sending you many, many blessings and positive vibes! You look very peaceful!Can't wait to see you on the court! Lots of love @DjokerNole All the very best, Novak! Sending you many, many blessings and positive vibes! You look very peaceful! 🙏🫶🙌🐐🇷🇸🇮🇳 Can't wait to see you on the court! Lots of love ❤️ 😍 💖

"All the very best, Novak! Sending you many, many blessings and positive vibes! You look very peaceful! Can't wait to see you on the court! Lots of love," a fan replied.

Here are some more reactions:

prk @prkfitness @DjokerNole 24 is on your sights I see, I don't see it any other way. @DjokerNole 24 is on your sights I see, I don't see it any other way.

PP @PrashantSport



Novak Djokovic: Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Swinging my way into the grass season Swinging my way into the grass season 😉🌱 https://t.co/61LKv0eqcD Rest of the tour trying to get matches in at Challengers, Stuttgart, s'-Hertogenbosch, Queen's, Halle, Mallorca, Eastbourne to warm up for Wimbledon!Novak Djokovic: twitter.com/DjokerNole/sta… Rest of the tour trying to get matches in at Challengers, Stuttgart, s'-Hertogenbosch, Queen's, Halle, Mallorca, Eastbourne to warm up for Wimbledon!Novak Djokovic: twitter.com/DjokerNole/sta…

Toni 🐐🐊❤️🎾 @ToniNicfam 🏻 @DjokerNole All the best for Wimbledon sending positive energy to you for a great tournament hope to see you on the grass in sw19 god bless @DjokerNole All the best for Wimbledon sending positive energy to you for a great tournament hope to see you on the grass in sw19 god bless 🙏🏻💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚

Lena T @jt22145225 twitter.com/DjokerNole/sta… Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Swinging my way into the grass season Swinging my way into the grass season 😉🌱 https://t.co/61LKv0eqcD Meanwhile Novak Djokovic trolling the competition giving some spooky vibes Meanwhile Novak Djokovic trolling the competition giving some spooky vibes 👍😂😂😂 twitter.com/DjokerNole/sta…

"No one believes they can beat Novak Djokovic over five sets" - Andrew Castle

Novak Djokovic with the Wimbledon 2022 trophy

Novak Djokovic is the clear-cut favorite to win Wimbledon 2023, according to former British tennis professional, Andrew Castle.

Castle, who has been working as a broadcaster for a long time, talked about Novak Djokovic's upcoming title defense at SW19. The former World No. 80 believes that nobody has faith in beating him in a best-of-five scenario at Wimbledon.

“What we see on court is not just a guy who is incredibly gifted because he has worked on this. He is so professional and when you walk out on Centre Court next to him, no one believes they can beat him over five sets," Castle told Tennis365.

Castle highlighted Djokovic's belief that he is meant to be winning on the biggest stages.

"Djokovic utterly feels he belongs on the Wimbledon stage and has a complete conviction that he will win when he is fit and at his best," Castle said.

"There is a good reason why he has that belief because history tells us he is right in that opinion. I expect him to be the player to beat again this year because here is a player who has it all," he added.

Wimbledon begins on July 3, with Djokovic trying to win his eighth title, and the fifth in a row.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes