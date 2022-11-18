"He can be a diplomat after he retires" - Tennis fans miffed by Rafael Nadal's comments on Novak Djokovic's return to the Australian Open

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal has welcomed the Australian government's decision to overturn the visa ban imposed on Novak Djokovic. In a shocking series of events, the Serbian was deported from Australia earlier this year over his refusal to take up the COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, Djokovic failed to participate in the Australian Open in January.

With a notable easing of the pandemic restrictions in recent times, the Aussie government has now overturned the ban on the Serb, which otherwise would have been under exercise until 2025. Nadal, during his recent press conference at the ATP Finals in Turin, expressed his delight at the inclusion of the 21-time Grand Slam champion for the first Major next year.

"Tennis is better when all the best players are on the court. Even if it was a big mess last year, not good for our sport, it's the past. Novak able to play again is the best possible news. Happy for him, the tournament, the fans," the Spaniard stated at the press conference.

Tennis fans are split over the southpaw's statement. Many have expressed their annoyance as he held a different opinion back in January. Nadal emphasized the need to get vaccinated back then and that it was important to follow the rules no matter what.

One fan ironically expressed their displeasure with the Australian Open champion:

"He can be a diplomat after he retires"

Another fan enquired about what happened to the Spaniard's statement on the rules and consequences.

"What happen-ed to "rules are rules"? What happen-ed to "actions have consequences?" the user tweeted.

Certain comments did go in support of the 22-time Grand Slam champion as well, as one user stated:

"Rules are rules. The rules gets less stricter when the matter in hand gets less sensitive and important. Not hard to understand"

S.S @write2swagatam @jt22145225 @gigicat7_ Rules are rules. The rules gets less stricter when the matter in hand gets less sensitive and important. Not hard to understand. @jt22145225 @gigicat7_ Rules are rules. The rules gets less stricter when the matter in hand gets less sensitive and important. Not hard to understand.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Kabunga @KabungaJ @gigicat7_ Very late comment! He should’ve be said that last year. 🧐 @gigicat7_ Very late comment! He should’ve be said that last year. 🧐

Vito @vitohanem @gigicat7_ It wasn’t ur opinion when he was in detention centre 🙄🙄🙄 @gigicat7_ It wasn’t ur opinion when he was in detention centre 🙄🙄🙄

pammi 🏹YuTube subscriber @mycrystalmemory @tonythetigger1 @gigicat7_ @RafaelNadal Rafa plays by rules, he didn't do anything wrong saying rules are for a reason, regardless of whether you agree/disagree with them you have to follow them, otherwise there are consequences. Societies survive coz of rules, can't all do whatever we want. The rules have changed now. @tonythetigger1 @gigicat7_ @RafaelNadal Rafa plays by rules, he didn't do anything wrong saying rules are for a reason, regardless of whether you agree/disagree with them you have to follow them, otherwise there are consequences. Societies survive coz of rules, can't all do whatever we want. The rules have changed now.

Tcubed @Tcubed22 @gigicat7_ Seems a little forced. Don’t think he truly believes what he said… @gigicat7_ Seems a little forced. Don’t think he truly believes what he said…

"It’s important, the last official match of the season, so I am happy for that" - Rafael Nadal delighted on finishing his season on a high

Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals

While Rafael Nadal's hopes for a first-ever ATP Finals title were shattered after consecutive losses in the opening matches, the Spaniard ended the tournament on a winning note. Nadal outclassed third seed Casper Ruud in straight sets on Thursday to sign off from the tournament as well as the season in excellent fashion.

After the match, the Spaniard conveyed his happiness about being able to finish the proceedings this season in a good way. He stated:

"It’s important, the last official match of the season, so I am happy for that. At the end I am happy about that… I was able to win against a great player."

The 36-year-old expressed gratification for having been able to perform considerably well this season.

"I can’t ask for more. At my age, to be able to achieve and be competitive means a lot for me," the Spaniard asserted.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes