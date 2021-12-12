"He is capable of moving people by playing tennis" - Paula Badosa on what separates Rafael Nadal from others

Indian Wells 2021 winner Paula Badosa recently lavished praise on Rafael Nadal and revealed one of his greatest traits which, according to her, separates him from the rest of the players on tour. According to Badosa, Nadal can motivate and bring a big change in people by just playing the sport, which is quite a "unique" characteristic.

"Rafa has one thing that, for me, makes him unique: he is capable of moving people by playing tennis," said Badosa.

It is not the first time Badosa has lauded Rafael Nadal. She considers the Spaniard her greatest idol in the sport and has praised him many times in the past as well.

Rafael Nadal at the French Open 2021

Speaking on the Spanish radio show El Larguero, Badosa highlighted how Nadal's hard work, dedication, and devotion to the sport serves as an inspiration to many.

Many youngsters idolize Nadal and seek inspiration from him. Emerging stars such as Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastian Korda among others, who have made a significant name for themselves on the ATP Tour, look up to the great Mallorcan.

El Larguero @ellarguero



🤣 "Dije que no me iba a lavar la mano"



😍 "Rafa tiene una cosa que, para mí, le hace único: es capaz de emocionar a la gente jugando a tenis" 👀 @PaulaBadosa, sobre @RafaelNadal y la anécdota con él cuando tenía 13 ó 14 años🤣 "Dije que no me iba a lavar la mano"😍 "Rafa tiene una cosa que, para mí, le hace único: es capaz de emocionar a la gente jugando a tenis" 👀 @PaulaBadosa, sobre @RafaelNadal y la anécdota con él cuando tenía 13 ó 14 años🤣 "Dije que no me iba a lavar la mano"😍 "Rafa tiene una cosa que, para mí, le hace único: es capaz de emocionar a la gente jugando a tenis" https://t.co/slZkfbA724

Badosa, who has had a great 2021 season, clearly seemed to be in complete awe of her idol. The Spanish star won the Indian Wells and the Serbian Open 2021 title, which helped her qualify for the WTA Finals for the first time in her professional career. Because of her accomplishments and phenomenal gameplay in 2021, she ended the year as the World No. 8.

When Paula Badosa confessed that Rafael Nadal made her nervous

Earlier this year, during an interview with MARCA, Badosa disclosed the name of the player she is most intimidated by. And it was none other than Rafael Nadal. She stated that there were times when she would go to the bathroom whenever she saw him coming towards her as the former World No.1 used to make her really nervous.

Paula Badosa at the WTA Finals 2021

"I remember in the first tournaments, that I saw Rafa Nadal and I was very intimidated by everything he has achieved. I remember in some tournament of him coming to say hello and I half hid or when I saw that I was coming I would go to the bathroom so that he wouldn't see me because he didn't even show up because I got very nervous," mentioned Badosa in that interview.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rafael Nadal will soon feature at the 2021 Mubadala Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya