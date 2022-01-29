Daniil Medvedev crossed the line, it's unacceptable for anyone to talk to an umpire like that: Justine Henin

Daniil Medvedev's on-court outbursts have become a recurring theme in recent matches. The Russian, however, seemingly crossed the line with his antics during his Australian Open semi-final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

Medvedev wanted the umpire to penalize his opponent for what he believed was on-court coaching. The Russian went on a rant after the umpire refused to entertain his request, calling him a "small cat."

Speaking to Eurosport, former World No. 1 Justine Henin described the Russian's behavior as unacceptable, adding he had "overstepped" on this occasion.

"He clearly overstepped the lines,” Henin said. "We can't accept from anyone to talk like that to an umpire who didn't commit a huge mistake at this point."

Henin said Medvedev's arguments may have been right "on substance", but was quick to add that he deserved to be penalized for the manner in which he targeted the umpire.

"On the substance, he might be right but on the form it's clearly unbearable, Henin said. "He gone too far. Maybe he should be penalized, it might happen."

“After the game, he made his mea culpa, saying 'it's not right what I did, let's move one'," she continued. "I'm not sure it will follow this path so easily for him."

Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov lead the list of players fined at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev has been fined on multiple occasions over the last fortnight at Melbourne Park. The Russian received two code violations and was fined $8,000 (unsportsmanlike conduct) and $4,000 (visible obscenity) during his contest with Tsitsipas.

The Greek also received a code violation for on-court coaching and an accompanying fine of $5,000.

The likes of Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov, both of whom have been involved in on-court spats with umpires at this year's tournament, have also received hefty fines of $10,000 and $15,000 respectively.

New: #AusOpen competition in the men's fines list, stacked with multiple-offenders, is as competitive as on court!

🥇Shapovalov - $15,000
🥈Tsitsipas - $13,000
🥉Medvedev* - $12,000
Kyrgios* - $10,000

*Still able to further offend in upcoming matches!

Medvedev will take on Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final on Sunday.

