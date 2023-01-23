Create

"He is just on another planet tonight" - Andy Roddick, Marion Bartoli and tennis world react to Novak Djokovic's stunning Australian Open 4R victory

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Jan 24, 2023 12:23 AM IST
Tennis world reacts to Novak Djokovic
Tennis world reacts to Novak Djokovic's 4R Australian Open win.

Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open after defeating Alex de Minaur on Monday (January 23). After two hours and seven minutes, the former World No. 1 claimed a comfortable 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 victory over the Australian.

It was his 38th straight win on Australian soil and the fewest games he has dropped in a match at the year's first major since losing to Lucas Pouille in the semi-finals in 2019.

The Serb will next play Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals. Rublev saved two match points and rallied from 5-0 down in the final set tie-break to defeat Danish teenager Holger Rune.

In view of Djokovic's brilliant win, the entire tennis world was pleased with the Serb's performance and took to Twitter to shower him with praise. Renowned French tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou wrote:

"Novak is just on another planet tonight."
Novak is just on another planet tonight.

Former US Open champion Andy Roddick stated that defeating Novak Djokovic at this point would require a "Herculean" performance from other players, which is highly unlikely.

"Clinical for Novak. There just no place to attack him. Will take a Herculean performance from someone to take him out. I don’t see it happening," Roddick wrote.
Clinical for Novak. There just no place to attack him. Will take a Herculean performance from someone to take him out. I don’t see it happening

British former World No. 1 Greg Rusedski said that even though the Serb is injured, he is still finding ways to win, which he believes is underappreciated.

"How good is @DjokerNole! Even injured ,he is finding solutions to win and dominate. Not enough credit is given to the greats of the game on how they manage to constantly win carrying injuries," Rusedski tweeted.
How good is @DjokerNole! Even injured ,he is finding solutions to win and dominate. Not enough credit is given to the greats of the game on how they manage to constantly win carrying injuries.

Here are a few more reactions:

Watching Novak tonight makes me feel good about my tennis in general 🤣 how have I beaten this guy 🤣
Djokovic ne fait pas le même sport que nous🔥🔥🔥😱😱😱 @DjokerNole @AustralianOpen
@NickKyrgios I’m happy to have gotten 3 games against him at Queens… different planet tennis
@NickKyrgios He’s the goat fr
So strong @DjokerNole !What an impressive level today at the #AusOpen Show must go on !IDEMO NOLE twitter.com/eurosport/stat…
@eurosport @frani2312 @DjokerNole @discoveryplusUK This match should be school example to perfect play.
@eurosport @DjokerNole @discoveryplusUK God-mode Djokovic is my favorite Djokovic 💪💪💪💪💪💪
@eurosport @DjokerNole @discoveryplusUK Simply the best ever🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐
@eurosport @DjokerNole @discoveryplusUK This man is something else normally, on Rod Laver, he tops even that.Phenomenal stuff yet again 👏🏾
@eurosport @DjokerNole @discoveryplusUK Was that a Grand slam round 4 or a coaching session for another undeserving Aussie?
@eurosport @DjokerNole @discoveryplusUK Boss at his business
Djoko is unreal twitter.com/AustralianOpen…
Dominant is the only word to describe it twitter.com/australianopen…
Hamstring injury or not, Novak Djoggernaut rolls on. 3 more to go. #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #Djokovic twitter.com/australianopen…
Rublev Next, Cmon Djokovic. Onto QFs Baby twitter.com/australianopen…

"Definitely best tennis I've played this year, this tournament, so far this season" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 8.
Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 8.

Novak Djokovic remarked on his win over Alex de Minaur in a post-match press conference, saying it was the "best tennis" he has played so far this season. The Serb also added that his leg injury is better than before as well

"Definitely best tennis I've played this year, this tournament, so far this season. Best match. I'm really glad because obviously as the tournament progresses, the matches are going to get tougher. I'm really glad to manage to win the way I did tonight," Novak said.
"To feel really great in terms of mobility and movement of my leg, which is great news. So all in all, perfect match for me tonight," he added.

