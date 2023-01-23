"He is just on another planet tonight" - Andy Roddick, Marion Bartoli and tennis world react to Novak Djokovic's stunning Australian Open 4R victory

Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open after defeating Alex de Minaur on Monday (January 23). After two hours and seven minutes, the former World No. 1 claimed a comfortable 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 victory over the Australian.
It was his 38th straight win on Australian soil and the fewest games he has dropped in a match at the year's first major since losing to Lucas Pouille in the semi-finals in 2019.
The Serb will next play Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals. Rublev saved two match points and rallied from 5-0 down in the final set tie-break to defeat Danish teenager Holger Rune.
In view of Djokovic's brilliant win, the entire tennis world was pleased with the Serb's performance and took to Twitter to shower him with praise. Renowned French tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou wrote:
"Novak is just on another planet tonight."
Former US Open champion Andy Roddick stated that defeating Novak Djokovic at this point would require a "Herculean" performance from other players, which is highly unlikely.
"Clinical for Novak. There just no place to attack him. Will take a Herculean performance from someone to take him out. I don’t see it happening," Roddick wrote.
British former World No. 1 Greg Rusedski said that even though the Serb is injured, he is still finding ways to win, which he believes is underappreciated.
"How good is @DjokerNole! Even injured ,he is finding solutions to win and dominate. Not enough credit is given to the greats of the game on how they manage to constantly win carrying injuries," Rusedski tweeted.
Here are a few more reactions:
"Definitely best tennis I've played this year, this tournament, so far this season" - Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic remarked on his win over Alex de Minaur in a post-match press conference, saying it was the "best tennis" he has played so far this season. The Serb also added that his leg injury is better than before as well
"Definitely best tennis I've played this year, this tournament, so far this season. Best match. I'm really glad because obviously as the tournament progresses, the matches are going to get tougher. I'm really glad to manage to win the way I did tonight," Novak said.
"To feel really great in terms of mobility and movement of my leg, which is great news. So all in all, perfect match for me tonight," he added.
