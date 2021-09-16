"He killed me, it was not nice" - Dominic Thiem on his first match against Roger Federer and why the Swiss has been his biggest inspiration

Dominic Thiem recently spoke at length about Roger Federer, calling the Swiss legend a "great inspiration". Thiem also recalled some of his most precious memories with Federer, including their first match on tour, where the Swiss handed him a thrashing.

Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer are both currently on the sidelines, having suffered season-ending injuries during the grasscourt season. While Thiem is aiming to return in full swing early next year, not a lot is known about when or if the 20-time Major champion will return to the tour.

In a recent conversation with Stats Perform, Dominic Thiem was asked for his thoughts on Roger Federer. In response, the 2020 US Open champion revealed that Federer's playing style has always inspired him since they both employed a one-handed backhand.

"Maybe playing-wise he was the biggest inspiration obviously because of the one-handed backhand," Thiem said. "Because he's the only one of those three who has a one-handed backhand."

The Austrian went on to admit that he attempted to ape Federer's playing style during his formative years. The 40-year-old was a particularly big source of inspiration for Thiem during the early 2000s given his dominance on the tour.

"So I tried to copy his style a little bit of course, and then when I started to watch tennis, when I was maybe 7-8 years old, he was becoming the No. 1, it was around that time," Thiem went on. "So he was the first one I witnessed, so he was from the beginning a great inspiration."

Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer first interacted with each other 12 years ago. Federer had invited the then 16-year-old Austrian to train alongside him at Wimbledon.

Dominic Thiem recalled that meeting, mentioning how nervous he was after training with Roger Federer. Thiem also talked about his first tour meeting with the Swiss; the two had faced each other in Brisbane in 2016 with Federer winning 6-1, 6-4.

"Then I had this first practise with him, I was so nervous and I think everybody can see that in the interview I gave after," Thiem said. "And then big inspiration as well the first time I played against him in a match. He killed me, it was not nice."

Spending time with Roger Federer gave me many, many great experiences: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem has many fond memories with Roger Federer

Dominic Thiem has beaten Roger Federer five times to date, with his first important victory against the Swiss coming in the 2019 Indian Wells final. Thiem mentioned that detail during his interview and went on to talk about how he has had a memorable journey with Federer.

"But the way and the journey was great with him, then first time beating him and then beating him also in very important matches like Indian Wells was great," the Austrian said.

Dominic Thiem further revealed how interacting with Roger Federer has given him numerous positive experiences throughout his career. He stressed that his memories with the 20-time Major champion have helped him improve both as a player and as a person.

"But as well spending time with him and talking to him, to such a legend, not only on-court but also off-court, it gave me many, many great experience," Thiem said. "Also, one time I had the honor to go on a clay preparation with him to Switzerland. So these are great memories in my career as well and they are still helping me to become a better player and a better person on court."

