"He is killing it" - Aryna Sabalenka proudly reacts to boyfriend Georgios Frangulis making major business move with French soccer club

By Stuti Dutta
Published Aug 05, 2025 06:55 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka(left) and with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis(right). Images: Getty and @arynasabalenka on Instagram
Aryna Sabalenka expressed her excitement over boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' latest investment. Frangulis acquired a stake in the second-tier French soccer club Le Mans FC and shared a short video of himself sealing the deal. Sabalenka reacted to the video by sending her love and expressing her pride in her boyfriend's business acumen.

The announcement of Frangulis' investment in the club had been made via social media on August 1. On August 5, the Acai Oakberry CEO dropped a short video on his Instagram handle that opened with him on a private jet, looking into the camera and announcing:

"So we just bought a football club."

The video then cuts to Frangulis getting down from the private jet, signing paperwork, taking in the sights at a soccer stadium, and taking press conferences. It also showed him holding up a Le Mans FC jersey with his name on it.

"What a week…Full vlog soon 🔴🟡 Allez LeMans!"
Aryna Sabalenka supported her boyfriend in his new business venture.

"Meu amor is on fire 🔥❤️" Sabalenka reacted to Frangulis' post.
"He is killing it," she captioned the post re-shared on her Instagram story.
Screengrabs from @georgiosfrangulis and @arynasabalenka on Instagram
Sabalenka is on a short break after her 2025 Wimbledon semi-final run and before the tour heads to the US Open in September.

Novak Djokovic buys a stake in Le Mans FC with Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis and others

Aryna Sabalenka(left) and Novak Djokovic(right)
Novak Djokovic recently bought a stake in Le Mans FC along with former F1 drivers Felipe Massa, Kevin Magnussen, and Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has made the investment through a Brazilian sports, media, and entertainment company venture capital firm, Outfield.

The club welcomed the 24-time Grand Slam champion on board with a special mention to his mental strength and "considerable added value".

"Djokovic, the most successful player in history, whose mental strength and unique approach will bring considerable added value,” read a statement released by Le Mans FC.
On court, the highlight of the former World No. 1's season has been a 100th ATP title win at the Geneva Open in May. He defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the finals to reach the milestone.

His rivalry with Jannik Sinner heated up at the French Open, where he lost to the Italian in the semifinals. They later crossed swords at the Wimbledon semifinals, where the World No. 1 defeated Djokovic and eventually lifted his fourth Grand Slam trophy.

Djokovic will next be seen on court directly at the US Open.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
