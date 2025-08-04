  • home icon
  Novak Djokovic makes shock withdrawal from Cincinnati Open; set to play US Open with no warm-up tournaments

Novak Djokovic makes shock withdrawal from Cincinnati Open; set to play US Open with no warm-up tournaments

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Aug 04, 2025 19:35 GMT
Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Novak Djokovic - Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic announced a shock withdrawal from the Cincinnati Open and has no plans to play any warm-up matches on hard courts ahead of the 2025 US Open. This decision could stem from his hip and groin injury that has been bothering the Serb since the semifinals of Wimbledon, but no confirmation on the matter has been provided by him yet.

The news of his withrdawal was posted by The Tennis Letter on X:

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has shown electrifying performances in all the Major tournaments so far this season (Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon). However, he only managed to get to the semifinals stage of each of these tournaments, with successive injuries getting the better of him at crucial moments.

Djokovic has won the Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati three times - in 2018, 2020 and 2023. He hasn't taken part in the tournament since his last title, making this edition his second consecutive withdrawal.

This would also mean that the Serb is going into the US Open, with almost no hard court warm up. His last match on the surface was during the Miami Open held in May, where he narrowly missed out on the title after losing to Jakub Mensik in the final.

Novak Djokovic expressed disappointment after Wimbledon loss

Novak Djokovic - Image Source: Getty

At the press conference after his loss at Wimbledon to Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic expressed deep dissappointment at not being in his best shape on court. He faced a 3-6, 3-6, 4-6 defeat and said that he was not feeling at the peak of his physicality on court.

“Honestly, wasn’t really a pleasant feeling on the court,” he said, during the post-match press conference.“I don’t want to talk, in details, about my injury and just whine about not managing to play my best. I want to congratulate Jannik for another great performance. That’s it. He’s in the finals. He was too strong.”
Djokovic admitted that age seems to be creeping up faster than he expects.

“I do feel, yeah, disappointed that I just wasn’t able to move as well as I thought or hoped that I would. I don’t think it’s bad fortune. It’s just age, the wear and tear of the body. As much as I’m taking care of it, the reality hits me right now, last year and a half, like never before, to be honest,” he added.

However, Djokovic expects to return in his best form for the US Open campaign this year to try his luck at another Grand Slam title.

