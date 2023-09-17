Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle playfully teased him for his reluctance to sing along to American popstar Taylor Swift during their car ride.

Fritz recently made a run to the US Open quarterfinals for the first time in his career. After failing to make it past the third round of his home Major in seven previous main draw appearances, the American advanced to the last eight without dropping a set at this year's edition of the event.

However, he was unable to progress further in the tournament as he suffered his eighth consecutive defeat to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

The 25-year-old has since been enjoying some well-deserved time off with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle. The pair indulged in a weekend trip to Palm Springs, California, as documented by Riddle on social media.

While enjoying a scenic drive together, Taylor Fritz was encouraged by his girlfriend to sing along to Taylor Swift's hit song 'Picture To Burn.' However, the American shied away from displaying his vocal ability.

"Go on. Go on," Riddle said.

"I'm not going to sing along," Fritz replied.

Riddle shared a clip of the incident on social media, revealing that Fritz knew the lyrics to the song but was unwilling to sing along on camera.

"He knows all the words but won't sing on camera," she posted on her Instagram story.

Ahead of his his campaign at the 2023 US Open, Taylor Fritz, who shares his first name with the American popstar, was questioned about people mistakenly confusing his name with Taylor Swift's. While Fritz admitted that the mix-up was a common occurrence, he stated that he wasn't bothered by it.

"Yeah, I've heard a lot of people say Taylor Swift instead of Taylor Fritz, I don't see the similarities really so much. I don't know. It's funny when it happens. I don't really care, obviously" he said.

Incidentally, the World No. 8 was mistakenly referred to as Taylor Swift during his campaign at the New York Major.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle opens up about future marriage plans and desire for "little WTA babies"

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared an insight into the couple's future plans. In an interview with Tatler magazine, the social media influencer disclosed that while she and Fritz plan to tie the knot eventually, their current focus is on advancing their careers.

"That’s the plan at some point but I’m in no rush. We’re both really focused on our careers and I don’t even know when we’d have time to get married," she said.

Having previously shared her desire for "little WTA babies," the 26-year-old reiterated her and Fritz's mutual wish for daughters who would grow up to become tennis players.

"Yes, we do want to have girls and have them be tennis players," she added.

Fritz and Riddle, who initally connected on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2020, celebrated their three-year anniversary in June of this year.