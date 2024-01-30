Jannik Sinner's father Johann recently stated that he was pleased to hear the young Italian speaking highly of his parents after his Australian Open triumph.

Sinner defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open 2024 on Sunday, January 30, to lift his first Grand Slam trophy.

Medvedev cruised through the first 86 minutes of the match as he secured the first and second set in dominating fashion. Sinner, however, hung tough and fought his way back into the match and eventually crossed the line with the scoreline reading 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in his favor.

After the historic victory, Sinner shared his heartfelt gratitude to his parents, Siglinde and Johann during his winner's speech.

"I wish that everyone could have my parents because they always let me choose whatever I wanted to. Even when I was younger, I made also some other sports and then they never put pressure on me and I wish that this freedom is possible for as many young kids as possible. So thank you so much for my parents," Jannik Sinner said at Rod Laver Arena.

The 22-year-old declared that Siglinde and Johann were the "perfect parents".

Italian media house La Gazzetta dello Sport held a brief conversation with Sinner's father Johann, who detailed his emotions after listening to his son's comments.

"He was like that, already good at all sports as he is good at his job. Wasn't I surprised by his words, Those words about us? That's the way he is, he learned early on about work culture, commitment and humility," Johann said.

Jannik Sinner's father: "We spoke after the Australian Open final only briefly"

Jannik Sinner lifts the Australian Open men's singles trophy

During the candid chat with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Jannik Sinner's father, Johann, further revealed that he spoke with the 22-year-old briefly after the Australian Open final.

"A great joy, really nice. We spoke after the final, even if only briefly," he said.

Johann also admitted that watching Sinner on a television screen was more unsettling than watching him from the stands.

"I can say that watching him play on TV makes you suffer more, it was easier to follow him in Indian Wells or at the Finals in Turin," he added.