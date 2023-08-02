"He'll now relate to lower ranked players he spends time making fun of" - Tennis fans mock Nick Kyrgios as he prepares to drop outside top 100

Fans mocked Nick Kyrgios for his withdrawal from the Canada Masters 1000, a move that will potentially push the Australian out of the top 100 in the ATP players' rankings.

The World No. 35 has been missing out on playtime owing to various injuries since the turn of the year. Kyrgios bailed out of the Australian Open due to a knee injury and did not feature on the Tour till June. The 27-year-old made a comeback at Stuttgart Open only to lose to China's Yibing Wu in the first round. His knee problem further kept him out of the Halle Open as well.

The Australian was all set to compete in the Wimbledon Championships but fresh injury woes came to spoil the party as he pulled out of the competition because of a torn ligament in his wrist.

Kyrgios' continuous absence from the game means that he will slip beyond the top 100 tally. Relevant Tennis shared the update online.

Due to injuries, Kyrgios has only played one match in 2023, losing to Wu in Stuttgart.

Tennis fans on Twitter were quick to use the development to critisize the 27-year-old. One user wrote:

"This'll be good for him, he'll now be able to relate to the lower ranked players he spends so much time making fun of on Twitter."

Another fan blamed Kyrgios' lifestyle for his fate. The fan tweeted:

"This should read 'due to too much weed and liquor'."

Another fan hoped the Australian would straighten up after hearing the news.

"Hopefully Kyrgios comes to his senses, realize if he does the off-court training, he’ll minimize the injuries and gain consistency. He has to buy into it though," the fan wrote.

One more user brushed it off terming it as a routine for Nick Kyrgios.

"No doubt when it suits him he will come back win a few matches, tell how great he is, tell us how great he is for tennis. All the pundits will spend hours of airtime telling us how great he is, how great he is for tennis then he will be off again...," the user wrote.

It's sad Nick Kyrgios doesn't love tennis, says Tracy Austin

Nick Kyrgios during World Tennis League.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Tracy Austin was let down by Nick Kyrgios' take on his future in tennis. During his time in Los Angeles for the Ultimate Tennis Showdown event, The Australian had hinted that he may retire from the sport before turning 33.

"I'm getting old. I am 28. But all the drinking and partying, I'm like 57. No f**king chance I play till I am 33, there's no way. There's no chance. I'm playing till 33? Insane! I'm not playing till 33. I promise you when I'm gone, you'll never see me again," he had said.

Sharing her thoughts on Kyrgios' take, Austin said:

"I kind of find it sad that you're playing a professional sport and you just don't absolutely love it. You don't drink it up."