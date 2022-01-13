"He could be lying, he's a douchebag, they should throw him the f*** out of tennis" - Howard Stern on Novak Djokovic

Renowned American radio and TV personality Howard Stern recently went off on an expletive-laden rant against Novak Djokovic, accusing the Serb of lying about his COVID-19 test result. Stern also called for Djokovic to be banned from tennis.

The Serb tested positive for COVID-19 on 16 December as per the legal documents submitted by his lawyers at a recent visa-related trial. However, in a separate social media statement, the World No. 1 claimed that he "received notification" of the positive result on 17 December, after he had attended a public event.

Djokovic also admitted that he sat down for an interview with a journalist despite knowing he had contracted the virus.

The fact the Serb is unvaccinated has also irked many people, including Howard Stern. Speaking on his SiriusXM program, the American lambasted Djokovic for refusing to get jabbed.

"That f***nut, Djokovic, The Joker, I call him The Joker. What a f****** a******," Howard Stern said. "The first I heard of this guy is that he doesn't wanna get his vaccine and he's running around. They should throw him right the f*** out of tennis. That's it. Goodbye."

Stern went on to accuse Djokovic of "lying" about his COVID test, stressing that the Serb is too self-centered to be concerned about the well-being of others.

"Who knows, he could be lying (about having COVID). He's a douchebag," Stern added. "He's a f***douche. You should be out of tennis. He doesn't care about anyone else."

"What a dummy, what a big, dumb tennis player" - Howard Stern on Novak Djokovic

During his rant, Howard Stern read out one of Novak Djokovic's statements regarding his views on vaccinations. The American highlighted how the Serb has always insisted that getting vaccinated should be "a private decision."

The 68-year-old criticized the Serb for having such a tunnel-visioned approach to life and openly asked him to "stay away from other people."

"His statement was - I'm reading about this guy - private decisions are things that only affect you and your life," Howard Stern said. "Let me see - 'Getting vaccinated is a private decision, you shouldn't be mandated'. That's right, stay away from other people. That's like saying smoking is a private decision, well that's true but don't smoke in my face f***nut. What a dummy. What a big, dumb tennis player."

Howard Stern was possibly alluding to one of the Serb's comments from April last year, when he opened up about his stance on COVID vaccines. During the Serbia Open, the World No. 1 had made it clear that he was "fully against" vaccines being made mandatory by the ATP.

Speaking to the media after one of his matches, Djokovic stressed how getting vaccinated was a "private" and "intimate decision."

"And, in our case, the decision whether I'm going to get vaccinated or not for myself, I think it's a it's a private, it's an intimate decision,"the World No. 1 had said during the Serbia Open in April 2021. "And I don't want to go into this game of a pro and against vaccines, which the media unfortunately is creating nowadays."

